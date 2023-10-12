Out For Good 2023 Benefiting The Montrose Center

A who’s-who of Houston’s LGBTQ community and allies came “Out for Good,” celebrating the Montrose Center’s 45th anniversary. The evening’s honoree was Ann Robison, who was recognized for her 35 years of service as the Center’s CEO.

The evening, hosted by Houston Public Media’s Eddie Robinson, included dinner, an inspiring program, and great company in celebration of National Coming Out Day.

Under Ann Robison’s leadership, the Montrose Center has grown from a four-therapist counseling center to one of the largest and most comprehensive LGBTQ centers in the nation. In her 35 years of service, the Montrose Center has created and implemented programs to meet the needs of LGBTQ Houston as they evolve, adding peer recovery support services, HIV prevention and education, youth and senior services, and many others.