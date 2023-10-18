Katy Pride Celebration At First Christian Church

First Christian Church Katy hosted the inaugural Katy Pride Festival, a family-friendly event with bounce houses, face painting, games, and music for kids. Adding to the festivities, there was a pumpkin patch, food and drinks for sale, and an array of events including a chalk art contest and fashion show.

Check out our coverage of Katy and other suburban localities—including The Woodlands, Columbus, and Fort Bend—hosting Pride events in their communities.