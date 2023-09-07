Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 7 – 10, 2023

19 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, September 7

Rising Leaders Game Night

Rising Leaders, the Montrose Center’s young professionals group, meets for arcade games, cocktails, and drink specials at FAO HTX. Free entry, with games covered. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lesbian Tech Network’s Python Pioneers

Lesbian Tech Network is teaching Python to help increase individual wealth for women. They say that Python allows for women to enter a high-paying field without a college degree and with several options available for remote working. Join them at the Montrose Center for a lesson. Bring a laptop and purchase the Udemy course mentioned on the event listing ahead of the lesson. 6:30-8 p.m.

Jagged Little Pill Out@TUTS

Join Theatre Under the Stars at the Hobby Center for Jagged Little Pill, a musical that draws from the discography of Alanis Morissette. The musical runs through September 10. After tonight’s performance, mingle with fellow LGBTQ theater-goers and friends at the Out@TUTS reception. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 8

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is a free activities and lunch program hosted at the Montrose Center. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better living in Harris County are invited and eligible to join. In-person registration is required during your first visit or prior. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Houston Ballet launches its 45th season with an adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The stunning three-act ballet is based on Shakespeare’s romantic comedy of the same name, and brings the hilarity and hijinks of a love potion gone awry to the Wortham Center stage. There will be an OUT at the Ballet performance September 15. 7 p.m.

Sam Smith in Concert

Iconic nonbinary musician Sam Smith brings their Gloria tour to the Toyota Center. Don’t miss the artist behind hits such as “Unholy” and “Stay with Me” at their Space City stop. Tickets are available online. 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

Financial Literacy Classes

Visit the Montrose Center for information on how to make your money stretch further and resources for buying a home, car, and more. 10 a.m.

Barry White Party

Stop by Lucky Lounge for their Barry White party. For $10, enjoy a barbecue plate, with proceeds benefitting the Galveston Island Humane Society. 12 p.m.

Numbers 45th Anniversary

Happy birthday, Numbers! Celebrate the iconic Houston club’s 45th anniversary by dancing the night away, with the opportunity to spin the wheel for big prizes. Doors open at 9 p.m. with tickets at the door only.

Sunday, September 10

Our Stories Belong

Visit the Montrose Center for Our Stories Belong: A Rainbow Storytime for All of Houston’s Kids. Hosted by Brave Little Company, Holocaust Museum Houston, and the Montrose Center, Our Stories Belong is a free, in-person book club with creative activities aimed for kids ages 5 to 10. The books selected celebrate characters who creatively challenge expectations to find joy in embracing their own identities. 12:00-1:30 p.m.

9 to 5 the Musical

Stageworks presents a musical of Dolly Parton proportions, with music and lyrics by the Leading Lady of Country Music herself. 9 to 5 is showing September 8 through 24. Tickets are available online, and there will be Ladies’ Nights performances September 14 and 21, where donations of gently used handbags and closed-toe shoes. 3 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.