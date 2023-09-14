Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 14 – 17

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, September 14

Rice Pride Open House

Rice Pride is holding their annual Open House at the Queer Resource Center on Thursday, September 14. This year’s event promises community, food, Houston resources, and a fun time for all. 5 p.m.

Lesbian Tech Network’s Python Pioneers

Lesbian Tech Network is teaching Python to help increase individual wealth for women. They say that Python allows for women to enter a high-paying field without a college degree and with several options available for remote working. Join them at the Montrose Center for a lesson. Bring a laptop and purchase the Udemy course mentioned on the event listing ahead of the lesson. 6:30-8 p.m.

On Strike! Broadcast Premiere

Visit the Montrose Center for the video broadcast of Workers Strike Back, hosted by socialist City Councilmember Kshama Sawant and Bia Lacombe. On Strike provides an independent socialist analysis and strategy to rebuild a fighting labor movement and campaign for a new mass party for workers and young people. 6:30-9 p.m.

9 to 5 Ladies Night

Visit Stageworks for a musical of Dolly Parton proportions, with music and lyrics by the Leading Lady of Country Music herself. 9 to 5 runs September 8 through 24. Tickets are available online, and there will be Ladies’ Nights performances September 14 and 21, when donations of gently used handbags and closed-toe shoes will be accepted on behalf of Dress for Success Houston. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 15

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Night

The LGBTQ community and allies are invited to Coral Sword in Katy for a night of tabletop games. Bring your favorite games along to share with the group. Food and drink are available for purchase. 6 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream OUT at the Ballet

Houston Ballet launches its 45th season with an adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The stunning three-act ballet is based on Shakespeare’s romantic comedy of the same name, and brings the hilarity and hijinks of a love potion gone awry to the stage. Read our review of the production here. There will be an OUT at the Ballet performance September 15. 7 p.m.

The Laramie Project

Theatre Suburbia stages The Laramie Project, which explores the story of Matthew Shepard, who was brutally assaulted for being gay in Laramie, Wyoming and later died due to his injuries. The production pulls from interviews of more than 200 residents of Laramie. Read our coverage of The Laramie Project here. Tickets can be reserved online. 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 16

What The Constitution Means To Me

Main Street Theater presents this two-time Tony Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play—a dramatic exploration of the Constitution’s profound impact on women’s bodies. There will be a special Pride Night at Main Street Theater pre-show reception on October 5 featuring light bites and signature cocktails.

Houston Transgender Unity Banquet

The Transgender Unity Banquet celebrates Houston’s trans community with featured speakers Dr. Cody Pyke, Dr. Lulu, Mister McKinney, and poet Kris Winters. The banquet is at Houston Hilton Westchase, and tickets are available online. 6:30-11 p.m.

POP DEMO

6 Degrees presents POP DEMO, a dance/theatre experience by Toni Leago Valle at the MATCH. POP DEMO is a blend of political commentary, offbeat theatre, aerial, contemporary dance, and visual projections, set in a stylistic Pop Art décor. The performance offers a historical perspective through political cartoons of how the ideas of popular democracy, extremism, and propaganda have shaped and warped American political and cultural beliefs, ultimately attempting to overthrow democracy. Read more about 6 Degrees and Pop Demo here. Through Sept. 23. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Theme Queens: Disney on Broadway

Join Muffy Vanderbilt III at BUDDY’S for Theme Queens, a weekly themed drag performance. 7 p.m.

Bliss Sundays

Join Houston’s newest upscale party for queer women at Social House. There will be hip hop, R&B, reggaeton, and Afrobeats playing, with different DJs directing the party throughout the night. 4-9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.