Prominent Doc Leaving State Over LGBTQ Laws
One of Louisiana's only pediatric cardiologists has left the state over anti-LGBTQ legislation.
Since 2021, Lawmakers in more than “20” states have introduced or passed bills slimar to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” Law in Florida. Lousiana has its own version of the bill and as CNN Medical Correspondent Meg Tirrell reports–that has prompted a prominent doctor there to take his family and leave the state.
