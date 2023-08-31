Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 31 – September 3

Thursday, August 31

Lesbian Tech Network’s Python Pioneers

Lesbian Tech Network is teaching Python to help increase individual wealth for women. Python allows women to enter a high-paying field without a college degree, and with several options available for remote working. Join them at the Montrose Center for a lesson. Bring a laptop and purchase the Udemy course mentioned on the event listing ahead of the lesson. 6:30–8 p.m.

Drag Bingo at Eureka Heights

Eureka Heights Brewery and the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce are partnering for drag bingo, hosted by Miss Gay Southwest America Dessie Love-Blake. It’s free to play, but bring your own dauber (they will also be available for sale). Eureka Heights will also host four Chamber members in the taproom, including LGBTQ and ally-owned businesses. 7–8:30 p.m.

Level Up Tournament

Every Thursday, join KIKI Houston for a gaming tournament with bracket-style competitions in games like Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat. 7–10 p.m.

Tarnation Benefit Screening

The 2023 Houston Fringe Festival and Houston Cinema Arts Society co-present a benefit screening of Jonathan Caouette’s seminal film, Tarnation. The screening at MATCH will be followed by a panel discussion led by Stephanie Saint Sanchez (Señorita Cinemas) and Kristian Salinas (formerly of QFest). 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 1

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is a free activities and lunch program hosted at the Montrose Center. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better living in Harris County are invited and eligible to join. In-person registration is required during your first visit or prior. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Night

The LGBTQ community and allies are invited to Coral Sword in Katy for a night of tabletop games. Bring your favorite games along to share with the group. Food and drink are available for purchase. 6 p.m.

Pride Galveston

Kick off Galveston’s Pride weekend with parties and shows at Island Time Beach Bar, Lafittes, and 23rd at. Station. 9 p.m.

The Gay Agenda

The Riot presents The Gay Agenda at Rudyard’s—a queer variety show that is sure to get the audience involved. Tickets are available to purchase online. Come out to watch some of the funniest comedians in the LGBTQ community. 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Galveston Pride Beach Bash

Galveston’s Pride Weekend is in full swing. Their beach bash at Apffel East Beach will offer free food at the beach under the Pride Galveston canopies. Walgreens will also be on hand with free water and other goodies. There will be a glow party and drag show at Robert’s Lafitte, and a full show at Island Time after your beach time. 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Jagged Little Pill

Join Theatre Under the Stars at the Hobby Center for Jagged Little Pill, a musical that draws from the discography of Alanis Morissette. Through September 10, with an Out@TUTS performance September 7. Show times vary.

Mozart by Moonlight

Visit Miller Outdoor Theatre for Mercury Chamber Orchestra’s performance of some of Mozart’s most popular music. Reserve free tickets online for seating under the canopy. 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Galveston Pride Pool Party

Join the fourth annual Pride Pool Party in Galveston at Robert’s Lafitte. There will be live DJs by the pool and performances inside, with the winners of Miss and Mister Pride Galveston as the headliners, plus special guests. There will also be male dancers and drink specials throughout the day. 12–7 p.m.

Hocus Pocus

Greet the fall season at Rooftop Cinema Club (just ignore the Texas heat). Rooftop Cinema Club will be showing the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. Doors open at 6:30; showing begins at 7:30 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.