Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 3 – 6, 2023

Thursday, August 3

Drag Is Not A Crime! Benefit show for Kristi & Nanci

Hamburger Mary’s will host this drag show benefit for two local teachers who were fired for attending a drag performance at that restaurant. Reservations are recommended for the early performance featuring drink and shot specials. While the 9 p.m. performance is sold out, there will be an additional performance at 6 p.m.

Present Laughter Pride Night

Enjoy Main Street Theater’s Pride Night performance of Present Laughter. With OutSmart as the media partner, guests are able to enjoy happy-hour drink specials with special guest bartender Dominic Leone, light bites from the kitchen of Mark B. Robbins, and a potential musical guest. 6:45 p.m.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Much Ado About Nothing

Enjoy a free Shakespeare in the Park performance at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Produced by the University of Houston, this classic comedy follows the quick-witted Beatrice and her rival-turned-love-interest Benedick. There will be an additional performance August 5. 8:15 p.m.

Level Up Tournament

Every Thursday, join KIKI Houston for a gaming tournament with bracket-style competitions in games like Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat. 7–10 p.m.

Friday, August 4

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is a free activities and lunch program hosted at the Montrose Center. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better living in Harris County are invited and eligible to join. In-person registration is required during your first visit or prior. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

First Christian Church–Katy presents a Fashion and Drag Show

Help FCC Katy raise money for KPLACE (their new safe space for LGBTQ youth) and the Transparent Closet (a free clothing boutique for trans and exploring youth and young adults). Click here to purchase tickets or make an event donation. Don’t miss out on all the fun as youth model outfits and accessories available from the Transparent Closet. Hosted by some of Houston’s favorite drag performers. Seating is limited, so grab your ticket early!

Read more about FCC Katy’s LGBTQ-affirming programming here.

Houston Shakespeare Festival: Macbeth

Enjoy a free Shakespeare in the Park performance at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Produced by the University of Houston, this tragedy follows the titular Macbeth in his journey to power and his fall from it. 8:15 p.m.

Cirque de Leo

Visit Hamburger Mary’s for live entertainment including stilt walkers, jugglers, go-go dancers, and a body-painting artist. Presented by BKH and Houston Nightlife Entertainment, hookah, $3 shots before 11 p.m., a buffet, and other specials will be available. Doors open at 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

White Linen Night

White Linen Night returns to the 200 and 300 blocks of West 19th Street. The street will be closed to traffic for this annual outdoor event being officially held for the first time since the pandemic. 6:00 p.m.– onward

Dixie’s Tupperware Party

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Her performance in Galveston at The Grand 1894 Opera House is not suitable for audiences under 16. Purchase tickets online in advance. 3 and 8 p.m.

Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

Alley Theatre’s ‘Summer Chills’ series features Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd. Mark Shanahan adapted and directs the famous murder mystery in this twisty new theatrical whodunit. Through August 27. 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 6

Revolution Newspaper’s “Remembering Hiroshima”

Following last month’s release of the film Oppenheimer, join Revolution Newspaper at the Montrose Center to remember the lives lost on the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. A presentation given by Raymond Lotta in New York will be discussed. 2:30 p.m.

MSLA Player Awards Social

Join the Montrose Softball League at KIKI Houston for their annual player awards social, which celebrates those playing in the league. 3–6 p.m.

Pink Elephant Pop-Out

Crystal Night Club will host live performances from some of Houston’s best and brightest LGTBQ hip-hop artists. Read more about Pink Elephant and how they’re building spaces for the LGBTQ hip-hop scene in Houston. Tickets are available online. 8 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.