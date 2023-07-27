Texas Pride Impact Funds Houston Community Leadership Roundtable

Texas Pride Impact Funds held their Houston Community Leadership Roundtable at Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center, followed by a Wine Down Happy Hour at Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace.

Texas Pride Impact Funds works to support LGBTQ communities in Texas by supporting nonprofits that help thousands of citizens across the state. Their work strengthens community organizations and leaders, mobilizes donors and funders, inspires giving, and secures the LGBTQ community’s future.