Take a Step Back

This is going to be a busy and active month with Venus going retrograde on the 16th! Venus, our planet of love and money, will remain retrograde until September 15. If you need to get any newå projects started, you’ll need to do this right away. During this planetary retrograde, we will be looking back at our past relationships with friends and clients as we review what we have accomplished. Difficult relationships and commitment problems will have to be addressed with Venus retrograde. After the middle of the month, life slows down and delays will occur. Pay more attention to your bank balance, your investments, and what you are being charged. Mercury will be joining Venus in retrograde next month. Smooth days this month are July 1, 7, and the 20th. The more difficult days of tension are July 2, 9, 14, 15, 21, 23, 27, 28, 29 and the 30th.

Aries (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Home and family are the main topics for this month. You could have more home-oriented activities, including your interest in genealogy. Home repairs or a relocation are also on your mind. You are more concerned about overall emotional and physical security. The fun and playful part of you continues to be active this month. You are wanting to have more time to enjoy your life as you shy away from the usual demands. Venus retrograde will be impacting the family relations area of your sign, so it can be a great time to reconnect with your children! This energy is even stronger in mid-July. By the end of the month, we are clearer in our communications. Make sure you take some time off to play!

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

This continues to be a positive and active time for the Taureans. It’s a good time to pursue education, travel, and expanding your reach. This is an excellent time to promote yourself and your services. Communications are a primary focus this month. You are being clearer about what you want and need. This is also a good time to re-examine old habit patterns and eliminate wasted time. Home and family energies get even stronger by midmonth. You may be looking at making your nest more comfortable or perhaps moving. With Venus retrograde in your home and family area, you will want to renew contacts and resolve disagreements. Your past will be very important over the next two months.

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

Money and finances energy is active this month. With your career energies also active this year, you are reassessing your sense of self-worth. You are thinking more long-term about money, and you may want to improve your skill set so you can charge more for your services. Later in July, you are being more direct in communicating your point of view. You are continuing to make headway in your career. This is a time to take a leadership role or maybe start something on your own. Venus will be retrograde in your family area, so this would be a super time to reconnect with close relatives.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

This month completes your yearly cycle when the sun returns to the place in the sky it was in when you were born—a Solar Return! This is an introspective time when you can plan for the upcoming year, perhaps setting new career and relationship goals and implementing ways to improve your health. Friends and associates can be very helpful in providing advice and even financial backing. As Venus goes retrograde, you may be holding off on investments as you review what you have. Later in the month, you are more conscious about your self-worth. You may be asking for a raise or increasing your fees. It would be best to put these new plans into action after mid-September. You are working on improving your efficiency in late July.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

July continues to be busy and active. You are feeling more confident, less patient, and ready to stand up and defend your position. You may also have a harder time sleeping if you aren’t able to burn off the extra energy you are feeling, especially later in the month. Nevertheless, you are needing time to rest and retreat, especially in early July. Career activity continues to be positive. Some of you are feeling the need to reinvent yourself and find something that connects to your passion. You should be reconnecting with old friends, lovers, and colleagues, and it’s a great time for a family or high-school reunion. For positive relationships, this is a time to remember why you’re together! In difficult relationships, this is the time to fix problems, move forward, or move on. Take your time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

You are in a sociable mood this month—a great time to get out with friends, connect with colleagues, and have some fun. You are balancing this with your need for personal time when you minimize your contacts and meditate. This continues to be a great time to expand your education or teach. What you say has a greater impact on those around you. This will enhance your career and social opportunities. In the latter half of the month, your psychic energies are very strong, and you will want to avoid people that are negative or play the victim. Venus will be retrograde in this psychic, retreat-oriented time. You may have very active dreams or reconnect with the spirits of people from your past. This will be strong through late September. Trust your instincts!

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Career activity is highlighted this month. It’s a great time to assume a leadership role or start something on your own. If you are older, you may be cutting back and trying something that is more personally interesting. Friends and business groups can be extremely beneficial for you. With Venus retrograde by mid-month in your groups and friends area, you may reconnect with co-workers and friends. You are also being more social and wanting to reconnect with society as the pandemic recedes. By the end of the month, you may need to step back and find more personal time. This continues to be a good time to improve your health and your work environment.

Scorpio (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

You continue to be in a socially active time. Relationships are improving and you are looking for real changes in your life, even to the point of shifting directions and doing something totally unexpected. If you are involved, you are feeling more positive about your relationship. If you are single and looking, your odds stay good for the whole year. This is a good time for you to travel, write, and share your knowledge. Your career area is very active later in July. You may want to take on a leadership role. You may not be very patient with others, so slow down. This is where Venus retrograde will impact you by mid-July. This will be a time to review career commitments and social responsibilities. The need to find something you are passionate about is heightened. Take a step back and evaluate your position. It’s best to make decisions about this area after mid-September.

Sagittarius (Nov.22–Dec.21)

You have an overall theme of taking stock and considering your next moves. You are reinforcing your career foundations while also making sure your home is safe and stable. There could be shifts in the family hierarchy. This month, you are working to reduce your debt and improve investment returns. You are looking at ways to make your work more efficient with improved equipment. In the latter part of the month, you are looking to escape the routine and have more fun. You may want to visit old friends and connect with people from your past. This energy remains strong through September, even though your career energies are more active by midmonth as you search for a better balance between work and home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Relationships are the main topic as the month begins. If you are in a personal or business relationship, this is a super time to put some energy into that part of your life. This can also be the time to create new relationships! If you are in a bad partnership, this energy will allow you to address the issues. If you don’t, you will be forced to face it sooner or later as Venus, planet of relationships, goes retrograde. All Capricorns will be looking for stronger connections and a greater sense of intimacy. In the finances area, you are exploring ways to reduce debt and gain financial freedom. Toward the end of the month, you are ready to chill and do something that takes you away from your responsibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Relationships are really the significant factor for you for the next two months. Your relationship energies are already very active, but they need some attention. There could be tension there, or a conflict that makes you pay more attention. Of course, this will be strengthened as Venus, our planet of love and money, goes retrograde there until mid-September. For positive relationships, this can be a great time to reconnect and find that passion. For difficult relationships, it’s a time when problems must be resolved, one way or the other. This will affect business partnerships, as well. At the beginning of the month, you are paying more attention to your health and daily routines. You may also feel a larger theme of potentially moving and downsizing. This will be more impactful through next year, but the seeds have been planted.

Pisces (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

You are continuing to improve yourself by making decisions to ensure your safety and be responsible to the people you love. This is a significant career time. You may be looking for a new career path or, if you are older, considering stepping back. This month, you are looking for a little more fun in your life. This is a very good time to enjoy a hobby or connect with your children. In your work environment, there could be conflict and changes that create fear and instability. Resolution on those issues may not come until mid-August. This is also a time to avoid negative people and optimize your “environmental” health. Those boundaries are improving as you get better at telling people No. Relationships are more active later in the month.

