Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 20 – 23, 2023

Thursday, July 20

FrontRunners Houston

Meet at Memorial Park Tennis Center for a run with other members of the LGBTQ community. The run is roughly three miles per loop. There will also be a post-run dinner at 7:30 p.m. at Flying Fish. 6:30 p.m.

1776

Theatre Under the Stars brings a fresh Broadway touring production of the Tony Award-winning musical 1776 to the Hobby Center this weekend. The collaboration between the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and New York’s Roundabout Theatre Company features a multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors and “puts history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around.” Showing through July 22. 7:30 p.m.

Queer Climb Night

Come out to Momentum Silver Street for Queer Climb Night. Day passes are $15, and climbers of all skill levels are welcome to participate. 8–10 p.m.

Friday, July 21

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is a free activities-and-lunch program hosted at the Montrose Center. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better, living in Harris County, are invited and eligible to join. In-person registration is required during your first visit or prior. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

Alley Theatre’s ‘Summer Chills’ series features Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd. Mark Shanahan adapted and directs the famous murder mystery in this twisty new theatrical whodunit. Through Aug. 27. 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

The Secret in the Wings

Mary Zimmerman’s The Secret in the Wings follows a young girl whose parents leave her to be watched by “an amorous ogre” who offers her six increasingly deadly fairy tales. This is the closing performance. 3:00 p.m.

The Pirates of Penzance

The Pirates of Penzance premiered in 1879 in both New York and London, and enjoyed an initial run of 363 performances in London alone. The story follows Frederic, who was apprenticed by mistake to “a band of tender-hearted pirates.” Though he was supposed to be released at 21, his birthday falling on a leap year means he’s stuck with them for another 63 years. In this comic opera sung in English, Frederic falls in love with Mabel, who agrees to wait for him to finish out his servitude. Check out our profile of Dennis Arrowsmith, who sings the role of Major-General Stanley. At the Hobby Center through July 30.

DNVRMX Summer Fest

Join DNVRMX for their monthly “magnum party” hosted at KIKI Houston, as well as a host of other events throughout the weekend. Single-event or combo tickets are available. Start the night off with Danny Verde and Adam Madi for a jockstrap and underwear party. Keep the party going at Bauhaus, with an afterparty beginning at 2:30 a.m. 9 a.m.–3 a.m.

Sunday, July 23

Barbie Brunch

Alamo Drafthouse has every sort of Barbie screening you could ever ask for, including a Barbie Brunch this Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy special menu items while watching the film. 10:40 and 11:40 a.m.

Parents Support Group

The Montrose Center hosts a support group for parents of trans, nonbinary, and gender-diverse youth. Come share your experiences and find support in community. 2 p.m.

DNVRMX Summer Fest

Summer Fest continues at Heights House Hotel for a blowout “Everything’s Bigger Pool Party” featuring DJ Marti Frieson. Single tickets are available for this event, or purchase a combo ticket for admission to a whole weekend of events. 4–9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.