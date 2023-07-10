Pride Houston Presents ‘Rock the Runway’

Pride Houston presented their annual fashion show, Rock the Runway, at RISE Rooftop. This year’s theme was “Welcome to Wakanda,” showcasing LGBTQ designers, models, and DJs. Rock the Runway included some of the hottest models in Houston walking the catwalk in this summer’s latest styles in casual wear, ladies evening wear and much more.

Pride Houston is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) non-profit that organizes the official Houston LGBTQ Pride Celebration every year in downtown Houston. Pride Houston strives to promote equality and inclusion through celebration, and plans numerous events throughout the year to support this cause.