Let Freedom Sing

When Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Hamilton hit the stage in 2015, audiences were enamored and challenged by its contemporary retelling of a piece of our nation’s history. The Tony Award-winning 1776, which was named Best Musical for 1969, is now enjoying a national Broadway tour that also sheds new light on a vital chapter in our nation’s founding story.

This touring production of 1776 was originally developed at Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater before moving to Broadway in late 2022. With its multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors, that production set out to “put history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around.”

Two of the 1776 cast members (who also happen to be romantic partners), Ariella Serur and Sav Souza, are thrilled to be bringing this story to Houston this month. The playfully charming couple spoke with OutSmart from the tour’s South Carolina stop and shared a bit about the characters they portray onstage.

“I play Judge James Wilson, who is a second fiddle to one of the villains,” Serur, who uses she/they pronouns, explains. “He is working on finding his own voice in Congress.”

Souza, who uses they/them pronouns, adds, “I play Dr. Josiah Bartlett, who is the delegate for New Hampshire. He is a pediatrician, and when we meet him in the play he is one of the people who is for declaring independence from England from the get-go. Many of the colonies were against it. Their mentality was, ‘We don’t care about it, we don’t want to hear about it yet. It’s not time, we’re not ready for it.’ But John Adams was like, ‘No, I think this is the moment,’ and there were a couple of colonies that agreed: ‘I see it. Let’s do it.’”

The plot centers around Adams, who is tasked with convincing his fellow congressional delegates to vote for independence. “The main antagonist is the South Carolina delegate Edward Rutledge, who decides that ruling out slavery in the Declaration of Independence is not something that he agrees with,” Serur says. “It winds up being this struggle about whether or not the slavery clause should be crossed out in order to get all of the delegates on board.”

Serur goes on to explain the significance of that plot development. “It winds up being a very harrowing examination of what we actually did in order to create this country, where people had already existed and where other people were being so gravely mistreated, or ‘treated like property,’ as it’s said in the show. It helps us re-examine the foundations of this country, [and what the founders did to make] independence something that everybody signs on to.”

The depiction of the iconic 1776 characters by such a diverse cast is, as Souza says, an act of protest in and of itself. “Seeing these bodies saying these words really makes them hit differently. Not a single one of the folks on this stage were considered in the writing of the Declaration of Independence,” they emphasize. “We are standing onstage saying these words written by these men. I think it’s really effective and profound, for me personally as a trans person in America, to be sharing the stage with other queer nonbinary people of color and women who aren’t getting the space to tell their stories onstage.”

With political temperatures rising across the nation, Serur says that the tone and energy of each tour stop is something they take into account. “It feels different in different locations, to be honest,” she admits. “It feels a little different, especially because it gets personal. For example, South Carolina is the colony that wants to cross out the [Declaration’s clause that would end slavery], so the character of South Carolina is the villain. How do we feel doing that show right now in South Carolina? It shifts.”

Fortunately, the overall experience has been a positive one for Serur. “I think that our bodies saying this text makes us examine it. The purpose of it is to acknowledge that the people telling the story are all people that were not allowed in the room, and not considered when the Declaration was signed. It feels exciting to do it all around the country. We have been blown away by the audience’s response.”

Souza reflects on their experience thus far, and the impact the production has had, saying, “We are taking up the space of these white, straight cis men who were lauded as heroes in our history. But these were very complicated, flawed men who were making decisions and could not have imagined how the country would grow.”

Souza is excited to delight Houstonians, alongside the production’s eclectic cast. “Audiences are gonna feel connected to it, and realize the music is something they would listen to every day. You’ll find yourself rocking out to the music, singing along, and bobbing your head. This production is really effective and really exciting.”

A special Pride Night at 1776 will be held on Friday 7/21 at 8 pm. Ticket prices start at $25 when you use the promo code JOHNADAMS

What: The Broadway touring production of 1776

When: July 20–22

Where: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St.

Info: thehobbycenter.org/events/1776