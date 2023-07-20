Legacy Community Health Present The 21st Annual Mint Julep

Hundreds of partygoers got into the space-themed spirit as Legacy Community Health presented the 21st Annual Mint Julep at White Oak Music Hall. The event’s honorees were Linda Cantu, a longtime healthcare advocate and tireless volunteer; renowned LGBTQ historian JD Doyle; and Doug Boyd aka Kimberly Anne O’Neil, a drag performance artist, multiple-titleholder, and legendary fundraiser.

Legacy Community Health was formed in 2005 as a result of the merger of two leading Houston area community organizations—Montrose Clinic and The Assistance Fund—that had both been providing Houston and the Harris County area with quality health care and medication services for nearly 30 years.