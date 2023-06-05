Space City Pride Specials

Forget pumpkin spice season. Give me Pride cocktails and vibrant desserts, summer flavors, and money donated to organizations serving the LGBTQ community. Dig into Pride month with these food and drink specials throughout Houston while contributing to the community’s betterment.

Urban Eats

Support LGBTQ community journalism with $10 Pride Frosé or Love of Life cocktail. Urban Eats is a bistro, bar, and market owned by two gay men. The frosé is their frozen Peach Mango Sangría swirled with the Tequila Berry Sunset, and Love of Life is a blend of hibiscus syrup, gin, vodka, citrus, and Topo Chico. 50 percent of proceeds, or $5 per drink, will be donated to OutSmart magazine to support continued community-building journalism.

The Waffle Bus

Cool off as temperatures rise across Texas with a Taste the Rainbow Italian Ice. Served up by The Waffle Bus, these Italian ices are colorful with sweet flavoring. Each 6-oz. Italian ice is $4.99, with 10 percent of proceeds donated to Montrose Grace Place, a local nonprofit drop-in center for youth of all genders and sexualities experiencing homelessness.

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse

This Washington Avenue bar is serving up the Yass Queen!, the perfect cocktail to fuel partiers throughout Pride Month. This blend of vodka, fresh strawberries, lemon, simple syrup, edible glitter, and sparkling wine comes in individual cocktails for $11, or $45 pitchers that serve 4 to 6 people. For each drink served throughout June, $1 will be donated to the Montrose Center.

Axelrad

Grab a Chromarita at Axelrad. This $11 cocktail consists of tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and hibiscus syrup with a rainbow salt-and-sugar rim to pull the drink together. Axelrad will donate 15 percent of their Chromarita sales to the Montrose Center during Pride Month.

Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino

For every “Pasta Ona Pride” sold throughout the month of June, Giacomo’s will donate $5 to the Montrose Center. The pasta is a colorful mix of sauteed corn, red bell pepper, zucchini, shrimp, and chorizo Ibérico tossed with house-made tagliatelle in a white wine basil butter sauce.

The Original Ninfa’s

Enjoy Ninfa’s infamous fajitas with a refreshing watermelon mojito to wash it down. Throughout the month of June, the mojito is $13 with $1 of each drink sold donated to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

Harold’s

Celebrate Pride with “Love Wins,” a cocktail with Absolut Vodka, smoked pineapples, Aperol, St. Germain, pea flower lavender-infused Gunpowder Gin, and edible glitter topped with La Marca. Cocktails are $10, and carafes are $35. If you want to grab a bite, try a slider flight with rainbow-colored slider buns holding a cheeseburger, fried chicken, pulled pork, veggies, and shrimp. Each flight is $15. For each drink and slider flight sold throughout June, $1 will be donated to Legacy Community Health Clinics.

$5 will be donated per carafe.

Dessert Gallery

Dessert Gallery Bakery and Cafe will have a special Pride menu throughout the month of June, with 20 percent of all purchases from this menu donated to Allies in Hope, formerly known as AIDS Foundation of Houston. Nine-inch Pride cakes will be sold for $62.50, or $9.95 for a slice. The bakery will also feature hand-decorated butter cookies, chocolate petit fours, and chocolate-and-vanilla cupcakes decked out for Pride month.

P. King Chinese Food

Celebrate Pride every weekend of June with 10 percent off lunch specials Friday through Sunday. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Montrose Grace Place.

Cowboys and Indians

Start your meal off with an All CNI, made up of bourbon, guava, and pea flower, for $14—and don’t pass on the opportunity to try the Pakora Fritter, made with cornmeal, cauliflower, potato, and onions, for $11. Ten percent of the profits from these two items will be donated to Montrose Grace Place, a local nonprofit drop-in center for youth of all genders and sexualities experiencing homelessness.

Low Tide

Low Tide’s “Love Wins” $10 cocktail (or $35 carafe) is made with Skyy Vodka blood orange, Malibu peach, smoked cherries, grape ginger ale, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and edible glitter topped with La Marca. Try their rainbow slider flight as well: $15 for colorful buns encasing a cheeseburger, fried chicken, pulled pork, veggies, and shrimp. For each cocktail and slider flight sold throughout June, $1 will be donated to Legacy Community Health Clinics. $5 will be donated per carafe.

Eureka Heights Brewery

Eureka Heights will host an array of Pride events throughout June, and their special Lavender Bunny Cream Ale is back for another Pride Month. For each 4-pack or pint sold, $1 will be donated to the Montrose Center. The brewery raised $20,000 in support of the Montrose Center last year. You can also buy a shirt in their taproom or round up your tab to support the Center. Named in OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest for two years, Eureka Heights will continue to host Pride events throughout the year.