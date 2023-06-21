Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Pride 2023 Edition

28 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Wednesday, June 21

And Through Their Eyes Grow Thorns Opening Reception

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents their third annual And Through Their Eyes Grow Thorns, an exploration of storytelling through a Queer Lens of Color. The exhibition opens June 21 and shows through June 25. 6 p.m.

A Run for More

Visit Talento Bilingue de Houston as the Big Queer Picture Show, Talento Bilingue de Houston, and the T.R.U.T.H. Project will partner together for a screening of A Run for More, a documentary about Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe running as the first openly trans elected official in Texas as she navigates her own journey in relationship to her trans sisters and to her own public image. This screening will be followed by a discussion about the current state of trans politics in Texas and beyond, featuring activists Lou Weaver and Joelle Espeut. 7 p.m.

Wicked

The Hobby Center presents one of Broadway’s most popular musicals through July 2, with tickets available online. Come out for another peek at the Land of Oz. 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

Pride Crafts with Harris County Public Libraries

Visit Jacinto City Branch Library to create your own pronoun buttons and pride flag to celebrate Pride Month. 5:30 p.m.

ActOUT for The Servant of Two Masters

Identities are mistaken, engagements are broken, and lovers are reunited in this slapstick comedy. Zany schemes and mayhem will have you laughing at and loving the hapless hero. Get ready for a whirlwind of laughter, wit, and physical comedy! The ActOUT pre-show reception is part of your ticket to this performance and includes complimentary cocktails, light bites, and door prizes. ActOUT begins at 6:00 p.m. Show time is 7:30.

Rock the Runway

Come to Pride Houston’s annual fashion show featuring LGBTQ designers, models, DJs, and more all at RISE Rooftop. All ages are welcome. The event is free for the first 200 RSVPs, with tickets available online. 7 p.m.

Everything’s Bigger Pride!

Benefitting the Montrose Center, Everything’s Bigger Pride! proves that everything really is bigger in Texas. With events spanning the entire weekend, an all star, international DJ lineup, and multiple venues, the DNVRMX Team is excited to present one of the largest productions of the summer.

Pride Trivia

Visit Social Beer Garden for Pride Trivia hosted by Iris Seymour. Compete for prizes with your friends while testing your knowledge of “all things LGBTQ+.” 7 p.m.

Space City Pride

Enjoy Space City Pride 2023 at Numbers Nightclub with Marcia Marcia Marcia, Saline EsTitties, Jasmine Kennedie, Landon Cider, and Jax. 8 p.m.

Unapologetic Pride Party

The party at RIPCORD starts Thursday and continues all weekend with six DJs, five musicians, vendors, and kink demos to celebrate Pride weekend. There will also be speakers and local organizations taking part in the festivities.

Red Light Special 90s Drag Show

Enjoy this blast from the past at Grand Prize Bar. The performers will interact with the audience live, and the performance features live games, prizes, and more. No cover. 9 p.m.

Friday, June 23

Pride In Business

Hosted by the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Pride in Business Celebration provides an opportunity to celebrate the unique role of LGBTQ+ and Allied businesses in the Greater Houston economy and realize how those businesses contribute to the city and region. 11:30 a.m.

Eagle Pride Festival

Join Houston Eagle for three days and nights of Pride celebration, love, and dance as well as an engaging entertainment lineup. The festival continues through June 25. Starts at 4 p.m.

Big Queer Quiz

Join Houston Cider Co. for a charity quiz night benefiting Grace Place, an organization that serves youth experiencing homelessness of all sexualities and genders. Compete as a team for fabulous prizes and enter raffles for Astros tickets, gift cards, summer-themed swag, and more. A $10 donation is suggested per person. 6 p.m.

Keshet Pride Shabbat Dinner

Keshet Houston invites you to celebrate Pride while connecting with others in Houston’s Jewish community. Come to their annual Pride Shabbat service and dinner at Congregation Beth Yeshurun. On Saturday, June 24th, march with the Jewish community to the tunes of a klezmer band in Pride Houston’s downtown parade. Registration is open online to march in the parade, and more information about the dinner and service is online. 6 p.m.

Rainbow On The Green

This year’s Rainbow on the Green features the LA-based pop singer/songwriter JORDY and Houston-based vocalist Z’maji. This free family-friendly celebration and concert will be hosted at Discovery Green. 7 p.m.

Eden 2023

Come to RISE Rooftop for Eden, the Official Pride Girl+ Party, hosted by Pride Houston. Everyone must be 18+ to attend, and tickets are available online in advance. 9 p.m.

Pearl Bar Pride Kickoff

Kick off Pride weekend with a slate of six DJs spinning tracks at Pearl Bar Houston. There will be two bars and giveaways all night. Cover is $20, with tickets available both online and at the door. Doors open 7 p.m., second bar opens at 9 p.m.

Pride Party at BUDDY’S

Pride celebrations officially begin Friday at Buddy’s and continue through Sunday. There will be vendors as well as a host of other activities from drag shows to underwear auctions hosted at BUDDY’S and KIKI Houston throughout the weekend. More details can be found on their website.

Saturday, June 24

Pride Run

Get Pride started before the parade begins with Pride Run, the race made for everyone. There’s a 5k, 10k, and 5k walk, and the run begins at Hennessy Park in Downtown Houston. Come ten minutes before the run to participate in the Rainbow Throw, with colored powder thrown in the air. Sign up for the race or to volunteer online now. Check in begins at 6:30 a.m.

Families With Pride

Join District Council Member Abbie Kamin, the Houston LGBT Chamber, and Levy Park for the second annual Families with Pride event, a free celebration of family and togetherness at Levy park. Activities include the Colors of Pride Ribbon Wall, where kids can write notes of what pride means to them, Houston Public Library’s big games and activities, and Pride Storytime with hands-on art projects and face painting. They also encourage Houstonians to dress up their pets for Houston’s Second Annual Proud Puppy Parade occurring at Levy Park Dog Park. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Trash Panda La Strada Pride Pop-Up

Visit Trash Panda Drinking Club as they honor the former Houston hotspot, La Strada, by hosting their rendition of the famous weekend brunches. Many beloved La Strada menu items will be recreated, with drag performances to pay tribute to La Strada’s vibrant history. 12-5 p.m.

Houston Pride Bar Crawl

Join PubCrawls on the “most colorful bar crawl in Houston.” Tickets are available for purchase online and include free entry to venues, drink specials, food specials, and a costume contest during the event. 4-10 p.m.

Pearl Bar Pride 2023

Celebrate Pride at Pearl with five DJs, two bars, and special guests Amber’s Closet and Young Ezee. Cover is $20, and tickets are available both online and at the door. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Pride Extravaganza at Star Sailor

Come out to Star Sailor in the Heights to celebrate Pride with a night of live DJs and performers, flash tattoos, face painting, and drinks from Montucky, Topo Chico, Austin Eastciders, and Lone Star. 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Pride 2023 Parade

The 45th Annual Official Houston Pride LGBT+ Parade will take place downtown on Smith and Milam, the culmination of an entire month of events celebrating the LGBTQ community. The parade is free, but everyone is encouraged to register. VIP tickets are available for purchase. 7 p.m.

Kinky Circus Pride Party

Kinky Collective and Numbers Nightclub present Kinky Circus, an evening supporting local circus performers with a market featuring local artists and vendors. Enjoy music and food trucks throughout the night as well. Tickets are available online in advance. The event is 18+. 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Super XLSIOR World

Celebrate Pride and POST Houston with an experience inspired by Super Mario and Cosplay Fantasy. Dance the night away to the beats of Thomas Solvert and Marti Frieson. Tickets are available online. 9 p.m.

Official Pride Afterparty

Jeff Harmon presents Rich’s at Rise Rooftop – The official Houston Pride Afterparty 2023 with the iconic DJ Kitty Glitter (Australia) and DJ Drew G (Houston). Dance the night away long after the parade has ended. 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Sunday, June 25

Pride “Recovery” Brunch

Join the Montrose Center for their 5th Annual Pride “Recovery” Brunch to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride and those who paved the way for us today. They ask that attendees consider a donation to the Montrose Center in support of this event. Tickets are available for purchase online. 11 a.m.

Alley All New Festival

Alley All New is made up of public and in-house programs to support new playwrights. Through this initiative, the Alley produces world premieres, commissions new plays, and supports playwrights with a variety of programming year-round. The 7th Annual Alley All New Festival features new plays in development with readings and workshops that are free and open to the public. The festival continues through June 25. 11 a.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)