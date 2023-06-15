Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 15 – 22, 2023

Thursday, June 15

Frost Town Brewing Pride Beer Release

Frost Town will release the next two special brews in their Pride Series, each created by an LGBTQ-identifying staff member. Mint Chocolate Cookie Porter supports Montrose Grace Place, and Berry Ale supports The Trevor Project. 5 p.m.

Queer Real Estate Investors

Connect with other LGBTQ people in the real-estate industry at BUDDY’S. Use this opportunity to expand your network within the local real-estate community. 6–8 p.m.

The Best of Everything Pride Night

Watch The Best of Everything at Main Street Theater at this special performance. The production follows young secretaries trying to juggle their desire for careers, lively social lives, and families. The show is described as Mad Men meets Sex and the City, with performances through June 18. Pride Night reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Show time is at 7:30.

Therapeutic Thursday

Therapeutic Thursday is in full effect on June 15, with live poetry R&B, a drag show, food and drinks, hookah, and more. Tickets for the event at Therapy Lounge are available at a discounted rate when bought online in advance. 8:30–11 p.m.

Friday, June 16

Holy of Holies Art Show and Market

The Holy of Holies Art Show was birthed out of a vision to create a divine space featuring solely trans, intersex, and nonbinary artists. 10% of proceeds benefit OLTT and Montrose Grace Place.

Axes for Love

Try your hand at axe throwing at “Axes for Love: A Neon Nights Fundraiser” at Texas Axe Throwing in Spring. Attendees are encouraged to wear white or neons to glow under the blacklights. The event will help raise funds for Legacy Community Health. Check in at 6 p.m.

Swan Lake Out at the Ballet

The classic ballet makes its way to the Houston stage in a production choreographed by Stanton Welch. Swan Lake marks the end of Houston Ballet’s 2022–’23 season with an opulent performance showing the love between maiden-turned-swan Odette and Prince Siegfried, tested by the evil knight Rothbart and his own swan enchantress, Odile. The production runs through June 18. Come for the Friday Out at the Ballet performance featuring a pre-show private reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30.

Alley All New Festival

Alley All New is made up of public and in-house programs to support new playwrights. Through this initiative, the Alley produces world premieres, commissions new plays, and supports playwrights with a variety of programming year-round. The 7th Annual Alley All New Festival features new plays in development with readings and workshops that are free and open to the public. The festival continues through June 25. 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Gay Liberation Extravaganza Forum

Visit the Montrose Center for the Gay Liberation Extravaganza Forum, an event aimed at teaching participants how to “form a relationship with yourself” and giving them the tools and resources to practice self-love. This event is hosted by Self Luv Organics, and anyone who wants to learn more about the LGBTQ community’s experiences, feelings, and perspectives is encouraged to attend. 12 p.m.

Annual Pride Ride

Houston’s Annual Pride Ride is back again with vendors, a drag show, raffles, and a celebration of all things Pride as the group rides along the old Pride parade route through Montrose. The festivities begin at 12 p.m. at Houston Eagle and are capped off with an after-party.

Community Pride Celebration

Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month and the Montrose Center’s 45th anniversary at a free Community Pride Celebration. Enjoy free water (plus food and drinks available for purchase) at this celebration featuring live stage performances, an indoor and outdoor market featuring LGBTQ+ shops and businesses, dozens of LGBTQ+ nonprofits and organizations, food trucks and other vendors, an LGBTQ+ history exhibit, a Rainbow Run and Stiletto Sprint, and more. 4–8 p.m.

6th Annual Pride Bar Crawl

Join Crawl with US for their 6th Annual Pride Bar Crawl. 20% of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project. A ticket for the crawl includes 1 or 2 complimentary drinks or shots, waived cover at all venues, free cover to their drag show, and more. Tickets start at $20. Check-in for the crawl is at BUDDY’S, with a host of other locations planned. 4 p.m.–midnight

Queer as Folk Art Show

Hardy & Nance presents Queer as Folk, an art show celebrating Houston’s LGBTQ community with their Third Saturday Open Studios. There will be a complimentary bar at this opening, which is free and open to the public. 5–9 p.m.

Pride 2023 Grand Marshal Reception

Come out to KIKI Houston to celebrate this year’s grand marshals with Pride Houston 365. Enjoy light bites, a cash bar, and free admission as everyone gears up for Pride next weekend. The event is family friendly, and all ages are welcome to celebrate the achievements of both past and present Houston grand marshals. 6:30–9 p.m.

Pride Soiree at Studio A Salon

Join Studio A Salon for an unforgettable night of celebration, love, and acceptance. DJ Aracely will provide the beats for this evening of food, drinks, and fun. 7:00 p.m.

Pearl Pride Teaser

Get a taste of Pride Month at Pearl Bar Houston with Alissa Butt and Sexy Lexie. More events to be announced soon.

Sunday, June 18

Frost Town Brewing Pride Run

Join Frost Town Run Club to celebrate Pride with a 5K run. The out-and-back run will be a casual 5K from the brewery onto the Heights hike-and-bike trail to the White Oak Bayou trail. Come dressed in Pride colors and stay for some post-run refreshments and beers. Registration for the raffles is free. 9 a.m.

2023 Daddy of Montrose Contest

Join FuKen Productions at Michael’s Outpost to celebrate the hard work of our Daddy of Montrose 2023, and to welcome the new Daddy of Montrose 2023. Applications are available by emailing [email protected]. This event will include a social hour before the contest, which will benefit PWA Holiday Charities. 3 p.m. social, 4 p.m. show.

Wicked

The Hobby Center presents one of Broadway’s most popular musicals through July 2, with tickets available online. Come out for another peek at the Land of Oz. 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

Houston Astros Pride Night

Join fellow sports fans for Pride Night as the Houston Astros face off against the New York Mets. Come out to the ballpark early to celebrate Houston’s LGBTQ community with fun around the ballpark including a pre-game Happy Hour from 5:00 to 7:00pm in the Michelob Ultra Club, and special pre-game ceremonies. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21st Third annual “And Through Their Eyes Grew Thorns” Opening Reception

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents “And Through Their Eyes Grew Thorns,” an art exhibition that explores storytelling through a queer lens of color. The exhibition features queer visual artists of color within the Greater Houston area and runs through Sunday, June 25 at the MATCH. Wednesday opening reception begins at 6 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)