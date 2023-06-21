Pride Chorus Houston ”Love Who You Love” Concert

Pride Chorus Houston kicked off Pride Month with “Love Who You Love,” a concert celebrating the beauty and diversity of love in all its forms, at Resurrection MCC.

The concert featured a wide range of musical genres, featuring hits from Aretha Franklin, Joe Cocker, Elton John, Mary Lambert, Janis Ian, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, The Pointer Sisters, and more.

Pride Chorus Houston is a unified LGBTQ+ chorus where everyone has a safe place to make music and share a message of unity and peace.