Photos

Pride Chorus Houston ”Love Who You Love” Concert

June 3, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 21, 2023
21 Less than a minute

Pride Chorus Houston kicked off Pride Month with “Love Who You Love,” a concert celebrating the beauty and diversity of love in all its forms, at Resurrection MCC.

The concert featured a wide range of musical genres, featuring hits from Aretha Franklin, Joe Cocker, Elton John, Mary Lambert, Janis Ian, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, The Pointer Sisters, and more.

Pride Chorus Houston is a unified LGBTQ+ chorus where everyone has a safe place to make music and share a message of unity and peace.

Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 21, 2023
21 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button