Pride All Month Long
Over a dozen local celebrations that you won’t want to miss.
June Pride is in full swing, with dozens of events across the city. OutSmart has you covered with details on 15 of the hottest Pride Month events in H-Town.
COMMUNITY
June 4
PRIDE MARKET
Celebrate Pride at Pride Houston’s official Pride Market, hosted at Karbach Brewery. Enjoy DJs, food trucks, performances, giveaways, contests, plenty of beer, and a market of vendors and organizations showcasing their wares to the community.
tinyurl.com/yck5wh4e
ART
June 8
PRIDE HAPPY HOUR AT THE MOODY
Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts hosts a Pride Happy Hour where you can enjoy music by Pride Chorus Houston, DJ Krazzy Kris, and see the new gallery exhibition Love and Wondervision. Free and open to the public.
tinyurl.com/54vsxyrk
COMMUNITY
June 10
TALKING WITH PRIDE
The Woodlands Pride is excited to present its inaugural summit, Talking with Pride, featuring various speakers and panels discussing mental health, advocacy, and other topics impacting the LGBTQ community.
tinyurl.com/sf7kk9wn
SPORTS
June 10–11
PRIDE WEEKEND WITH HOUSTON DYNAMO & DASH
Celebrate Pride with the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash throughout the weekend.
tinyurl.com/4zm45vpw
COMMUNITY
June 17
PRIDE RIDE
Houston’s Annual Pride Ride is back again with vendors, a drag show, raffles, and a celebration of all things Pride—including a ride down the original parade route through Montrose.
tinyurl.com/ystxfdkk
COMMUNITY
June 17
COMMUNITY PRIDE CELEBRATION
Celebrate Pride Month and the Montrose Center’s 45th anniversary at a free Community Pride Celebration with live stage performances; an indoor and outdoor market with dozens of LGBTQ organizations, food trucks, and other vendors; an LGBTQ history exhibit; a Rainbow Run and Stiletto Sprint; and more.
tinyurl.com/2bb93wm4
NIGHTLIFE
June 17
PRIDE BAR CRAWL
Join Crawl With US for their sixth annual Pride Bar Crawl. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local pride organizations and The Trevor Project. A ticket for the crawl includes two complimentary drinks or shots, waived cover at all venues, free cover for the drag show, and more.
tinyurl.com/5xv6cfre
SPORTS
June 20
PRIDE NIGHT AT THE HOUSTON ASTROS
Cheer on our hometown team and celebrate Pride with the Astros as they face off against the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park.
tinyurl.com/2s4957hv
NIGHTLIFE
June 22-25
EVERYTHING’S BIGGER PRIDE!
Benefitting the Montrose Center, Everything’s Bigger Pride! proves that everything really is bigger in Texas. With events spanning the entire weekend, an all star, international DJ lineup, and multiple venues, The DNVRMX Team is excited to present one of the largest productions of the summer.
tinyurl.com/3xhvceun
STAGE
June 23
RAINBOW ON THE GREEN
This year’s free, family-friendly Discovery Green celebration and concert features the LA-based pop singer/songwriter JORDY and Houston-based vocalist Z’maji.
tinyurl.com/yk3w246k
NIGHTLIFE
June 23
BIG QUEER QUIZ
Join Houston Cider Co. for a charity quiz night benefiting Montrose Grace Place, an organization that serves youth of all sexualities and genders experiencing homelessness. Compete as a team for fabulous prizes and enter raffles for Astros tickets, gift cards, summer-themed swag, and more.
tinyurl.com/3etx7hmn
NIGHTLIFE
June 23–25
EAGLE PRIDE FESTIVAL
Join Houston Eagle for three days and nights celebrating Pride with an engaging entertainment lineup. tinyurl.com/54abve5v
COMMUNITY
June 24
FAMILIES WITH PRIDE
Join Council Member Abbie Kamin and the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce for the second annual Families with Pride event, a free celebration of family and togetherness at Levy Park. tinyurl.com/mjxu4ku7
COMMUNITY
June 24
PRIDE RUN
Get revved up before the parade begins with Pride Run, the race made for everyone. There’s a 5K, a 10K, and a 5K walk beginning at Hennessy Park in downtown Houston. Come ten minutes before the run to participate in the Rainbow Throw, with colored powder thrown in the air.
tinyurl.com/2uw64t4b
COMMUNITY
June 24
THE ANNUAL PRIDE PARADE
The 45th Annual Official Houston Pride LGBT+ Parade will take place downtown on Smith and Milam streets, the culmination of an entire month of events celebrating the LGBTQ community. This is Houston’s premier Pride event, attended by thousands each June. The parade is free, but Pride Houston encourages everyone to register.
tinyurl.com/4dddt87p
NIGHTLIFE
June 24
KINKY CIRCUS PRIDE PARTY
Kinky Collective and Numbers nightclub present Kinky Circus, an evening supporting local circus performers with a market featuring local artists and vendors. Enjoy music and food trucks throughout the night, as well.
tinyurl.com/343rsfpb
Comments