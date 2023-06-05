Pride All Month Long

June Pride is in full swing, with dozens of events across the city. OutSmart has you covered with details on 15 of the hottest Pride Month events in H-Town.

COMMUNITY

June 4

PRIDE MARKET

Celebrate Pride at Pride Houston’s official Pride Market, hosted at Karbach Brewery. Enjoy DJs, food trucks, performances, giveaways, contests, plenty of beer, and a market of vendors and organizations showcasing their wares to the community.

tinyurl.com/yck5wh4e

ART

June 8

PRIDE HAPPY HOUR AT THE MOODY

Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts hosts a Pride Happy Hour where you can enjoy music by Pride Chorus Houston, DJ Krazzy Kris, and see the new gallery exhibition Love and Wondervision. Free and open to the public.

tinyurl.com/54vsxyrk

COMMUNITY

June 10

TALKING WITH PRIDE

The Woodlands Pride is excited to present its inaugural summit, Talking with Pride, featuring various speakers and panels discussing mental health, advocacy, and other topics impacting the LGBTQ community.

tinyurl.com/sf7kk9wn

SPORTS

June 10–11

PRIDE WEEKEND WITH HOUSTON DYNAMO & DASH

Celebrate Pride with the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash throughout the weekend.

tinyurl.com/4zm45vpw

COMMUNITY

June 17

PRIDE RIDE

Houston’s Annual Pride Ride is back again with vendors, a drag show, raffles, and a celebration of all things Pride—including a ride down the original parade route through Montrose.

tinyurl.com/ystxfdkk

COMMUNITY

June 17

COMMUNITY PRIDE CELEBRATION

Celebrate Pride Month and the Montrose Center’s 45th anniversary at a free Community Pride Celebration with live stage performances; an indoor and outdoor market with dozens of LGBTQ organizations, food trucks, and other vendors; an LGBTQ history exhibit; a Rainbow Run and Stiletto Sprint; and more.

tinyurl.com/2bb93wm4

NIGHTLIFE

June 17

PRIDE BAR CRAWL

Join Crawl With US for their sixth annual Pride Bar Crawl. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local pride organizations and The Trevor Project. A ticket for the crawl includes two complimentary drinks or shots, waived cover at all venues, free cover for the drag show, and more.

tinyurl.com/5xv6cfre

SPORTS

June 20

PRIDE NIGHT AT THE HOUSTON ASTROS

Cheer on our hometown team and celebrate Pride with the Astros as they face off against the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park.

tinyurl.com/2s4957hv

NIGHTLIFE

June 22-25

EVERYTHING’S BIGGER PRIDE!

Benefitting the Montrose Center, Everything’s Bigger Pride! proves that everything really is bigger in Texas. With events spanning the entire weekend, an all star, international DJ lineup, and multiple venues, The DNVRMX Team is excited to present one of the largest productions of the summer.

tinyurl.com/3xhvceun

STAGE

June 23

RAINBOW ON THE GREEN

This year’s free, family-friendly Discovery Green celebration and concert features the LA-based pop singer/songwriter JORDY and Houston-based vocalist Z’maji.

tinyurl.com/yk3w246k

NIGHTLIFE

June 23

BIG QUEER QUIZ

Join Houston Cider Co. for a charity quiz night benefiting Montrose Grace Place, an organization that serves youth of all sexualities and genders experiencing homelessness. Compete as a team for fabulous prizes and enter raffles for Astros tickets, gift cards, summer-themed swag, and more.

tinyurl.com/3etx7hmn

NIGHTLIFE

June 23–25

EAGLE PRIDE FESTIVAL

Join Houston Eagle for three days and nights celebrating Pride with an engaging entertainment lineup. tinyurl.com/54abve5v

COMMUNITY

June 24

FAMILIES WITH PRIDE

Join Council Member Abbie Kamin and the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce for the second annual Families with Pride event, a free celebration of family and togetherness at Levy Park. tinyurl.com/mjxu4ku7

COMMUNITY

June 24

PRIDE RUN

Get revved up before the parade begins with Pride Run, the race made for everyone. There’s a 5K, a 10K, and a 5K walk beginning at Hennessy Park in downtown Houston. Come ten minutes before the run to participate in the Rainbow Throw, with colored powder thrown in the air.

tinyurl.com/2uw64t4b

COMMUNITY

June 24

THE ANNUAL PRIDE PARADE

The 45th Annual Official Houston Pride LGBT+ Parade will take place downtown on Smith and Milam streets, the culmination of an entire month of events celebrating the LGBTQ community. This is Houston’s premier Pride event, attended by thousands each June. The parade is free, but Pride Houston encourages everyone to register.

tinyurl.com/4dddt87p

NIGHTLIFE

June 24

KINKY CIRCUS PRIDE PARTY

Kinky Collective and Numbers nightclub present Kinky Circus, an evening supporting local circus performers with a market featuring local artists and vendors. Enjoy music and food trucks throughout the night, as well.

tinyurl.com/343rsfpb