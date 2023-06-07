Montrose Softball League Association Presents Miss MSLA 2023 Pageant

Now in its tenth year, the annual Miss MSLA drag pageant hosted by Montrose Softball League Association proved to be a jaw-dropping spectacle on Saturday, May 20 at South Beach. Guest emceed by Tara Dion, the night welcomed multiple guest performers and former Miss MSLA title holders, along with three contestants vying for this year’s crown. By night’s end, Naomi Gordon clenched the first place finish, with Mimimosa and Celina Dominguez Lucci taking runner-up spots. The pageant collected more than $10,000 for Out for Education and Lazarus House.