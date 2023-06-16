Montrose Softball League Association Week 9

The Montrose Softball League Association played a full slate of games during Week 9 of the season at Centennial Park. After a long day of softball, players and friends joined Sons of Pitches for drinks and camaraderie at their host bar, Jr’s Bar & Grill. Active since the early 1980s, the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) is dedicated to the promotion of amateur softball for all persons regardless of age, race, creed, religion, sex, or national origin, with special emphasis placed on the participation of members of the gay community of Greater Houston.