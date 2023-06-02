Houston’s Bronzed Goddess

When fashionista Chloe C. Ross takes the stage, everyone stops to see what glamorous outfit she’s wearing. The diva with the golden touch is known for her sultry presence and those can’t-miss fashion creations draped across her sinfully curvy body—a piece of art in motion. Chloe has just the right balance of fashion know-how and sex appeal to melt hearts across Houston with just one devilish look. Read on to find out what makes this bronzed beauty a star in the making.

Pronouns?

She/Her

Inner avatar?

A phoenix

Home town?

New York City

Drag birthday?

June 1, 2011

What got you interested in drag?

I have always been in awe of the drag legends, but I didn’t think that I had what it took to actually perform. But when I saw RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3, I gained the courage to push through my fear of rejection.

How did you pick your name?

I wrote down five names I liked and had people vote.

Any pageant titles?

Miss Harris County America

What does Pride Month mean to you?

My idea of Pride has changed over the years. With so much overt hate for the community, it feels like Pride Month is needed more than ever—not just as a way to make corporate money in June, but as a lifestyle promoting love. Being trans is not my whole personality, but it is the part of me that causes so much vitriol in others. People are scared of the unknown, and education is always key. Being able to show your pride in being who you are—year-round—is always my goal, and not just in June.

Share some details about your drag family.

I have been fortunate to be a part of three drag families. Sometimes it takes a village! My drag mother is the legendary Tommie Ross. She has taught me so much, both professionally and personally. Vancie Vega is also my drag mother. Although she no longer lives in Houston, our relationship continues with her constant guidance and lots of love. Grayson Chandler is my drag father, and his wife, Kymber Devine, adopted me into her family. It’s always a loving and nurturing experience when we’re around each other. It may seem like a lot, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Describe your aesthetic.

I love fashion. I love designing one-of-a-kind looks—haute couture with some va va voom. I get ideas from old movies, fashion magazines, red-carpet looks, and then I’ll throw some Chloe into the mix.

#TeamCardiB or #TeamLizzo?

I like both performers, but I’m #TeamCardiB

What do you do in your downtime?

Watch Netflix, play PS5, and sleep. Lots of sleep.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I have always been a big fan of fashion. I’ve always wanted to be a fashion designer, but my dad told me to get a business degree. The compromise was that I graduated from the Art Institute of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in fashion and retail management. I was able to take design classes and still learn about the nature of business.

What was your dream job as a child?

Honestly, being an entertainer. While growing up, my family had season tickets to TUTS. The idea of being onstage seemed so magical.

Marry, Shag, Kill: Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Ryan Phillippe?

Marry Reynolds, shag Gosling, and kill Phillippe.

Any pets?

Sassy, a one-eyed black rescue chihuahua.

Describe Houston’s drag scene for a visitor.

Very diverse, and very entertaining.

Have you ever had a defining moment in your life?

When I chose to live my truth and transition from male to female.

If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why?

Prince. We share birthdays, and for some delusional reason I felt like that connected me to him. I feel like he would know me already if we met.

Advice for up-and-coming performers?

Remain humble, stay eager to learn, find an interest outside of drag, and any opportunity to get onstage to hone your craft, take it!

Where can fans see you perform?

JR’s, South Beach, and Bar Boheme.

Follow Chloe C. Ross on Instagram @chloecrawfordross and Facebook at facebook.com/chloe.taylor.1612