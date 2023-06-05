Connecting to Community

Pride Month offers many opportunities to connect and celebrate community, but there are also ways to stay connected with the LGBTQ community in Houston year-round. Even outside of the large citywide events, many groups around the city are creating spaces for queer Houstonians to connect through common interests, whether that’s staying active through biking or running, or finding joy in gaming—both online and in person. Check out these interest groups created specifically for building queer community.

Pride Bike Ride

There aren’t many things better than zooming through the gayborhood on two wheels with a group of friends. Pride Bike Ride gives you the chance to do just that. Social rides begin and end at Eagle Houston every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., and with a Facebook group, Instagram page, and Strava group, there are plenty of ways to get connected with Pride Bike Ride.

Houston LGBTQIA+ Car Club

Do you own a sweet ride? Do you want to chat about cars in a queer-friendly space? Houston LGBTQIA+ Car Club is the first of its kind in Houston, with periodic meetups beginning bright and early at 8 a.m. They encourage attendees to bring their “new car, old car, exotic, or hooptie.” Even if you’re just beginning to explore your interest in all things automotive, this judgment-free zone is a great way to share your enthusiasm. Meetup times are posted on Meetup.com.

Houston Queer Parent Circle

Parenting can certainly be a challenge, but seeking support from your community makes carrying the load a bit easier. Every second Sunday, LGBTQ parents with kids of all ages, as well as prospective parents, are encouraged to take part in this community support group. Meet with other queer parents and share your triumphs and struggles while creating community with each other. Meeting times are posted on Meetup.com.

FrontRunners Houston

Why run or walk alone when you can join FrontRunners Houston to walk, run, and socialize? With three meeting times each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, it’s easy to connect with other members of Houston’s LGBTQ community to stay active. For more in-depth connection, the group also has a private Facebook group, a Garmin Connect group, and a Strava group.

Houston Gaymers

Join the largest LGBTQ gaming group in Texas: Houston Gaymers. A highly active nonprofit community group, Houston Gaymers strives to provide a safe space for LGBTQ video-game enthusiasts through online community as well as monthly meetups. Join their Discord and check their website for more information on how to get involved.

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Night

Maybe you’re a bit more old-fashioned in your gaming tastes. That’s no reason to miss out on connecting with other LGBTQ gamers. With frequent game nights at Coral Sword, Tabletop members are encouraged to bring their favorite games to share with the group and spend the night playing. Most of the group’s events are hosted in Katy, but gamers from Houston and beyond are encouraged to attend. Meetup times are posted on Meetup.com.

Pride Sports Houston

If you’re a fan of team sports, it’s easy to stay active with Pride Sports Houston. This sports organization was founded to provide an affordable, organized, and inclusive league for everyone.

Queer Caliber LGBT Women

For queer women with an interest in guns, Queer Caliber LGBT Women is the perfect group. Meetings consist of shooting events followed by social activities afterward. Though their activities have not been posted online since mid-2022, the group is still on Meetup.com so you can keep an eye out for future events.

LGBT and Friends Motorcycle Club

Maybe pedaling isn’t your thing. There are still plenty of ways to tour around with fellow members of the LGBTQ community. Houston LGBT and Friends Motorcycle Club was created by and for the LGBTQ community in Houston. Meetup times are posted on Meetup.com.