Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 4 – 7, 2023

Thursday, May 4

National Aids Memorial Quilt

The AIDS Memorial Quilt will be in Houston as part of Change the Pattern, a campaign to end HIV in Black and Hispanic communities. The Quilt display will be part of The Art of Black Pride exhibit at 1201 Main Street, and a quilt-making workshop will be offered to honor loved ones lost to AIDS. Through May 7. Panels will also be on display at the Black Queer AF music festival on May 6.

Black Queer Advancement Forum

Participants in the Black Queer Advancement Forum will hear from a wide range of presenters, speakers, and panelists. Hosted by Change the Pattern, the event spans May 4 and 5, with full schedules both days. It is a free event hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Intercontinental Airport. Events beginning at times from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Art of Black Pride

The second annual The Art of Black Pride art exhibition celebrates Houston’s Black LGBTQ Pride Week with the work of local Black artists. Sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt will also be on view during the first week of this art exhibit. Through May 14 at The MAG, 1201 Main Street.

Check out our interview with exhibit curator Harrison Guy in our May issue, here.

Friday, May 5

Black Butterfly

Conceived and directed by Harrison Guy, Black Butterfly is a dance theater production that uses dance as a medium to celebrate Houston’s Black Pride Week. Featuring dance, live music, and poetry performed by artists from the Black LGBTQ community, the piece aims to pay tribute to “those who give us wings to fly.” Matchbox 4 at the MATCH. 8 p.m.

Joyland

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents Joyland. Set in Pakistan’s patriarchal society, the groundbreaking film follows the story of Haider, the youngest son in a traditional family. Haider secretly becomes a backup dancer in a Bollywood-style burlesque and falls in love with the lead performer, who is transgender. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo at Pearl Bar

Visit Pearl to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with DJ Mnae. There is no cover and plenty of giveaways.

Saturday, May 6

Black Queer AF Music Festival

The Black Queer Advancement Festival returns to Houston for a second year that promises to be bigger and better than ever. In addition to a full schedule of music and entertainment, highlights include immersive games and a launch celebration for 14 businesses that are part of the Project Liberate program. Hosted by the Normal Anomaly Initiative, attendees can expect performances by KenTheMan, Kidd Kenn, Keke Wyatt, DJ Sedrick DraytonSevnDeep, and more. This festival has been created and produced with Houston’s Black LGBTQ community and promises to be the very definition of “partying with a purpose.” May 6, 2–7 p.m.

Check out our photo gallery from last year’s festival, here.

James and the Giant Peach

Main Street Theater presents the adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl tale James and the Giant Peach. The play was recently the subject of controversy after online commentators who regularly attack the LGBTQ community criticized its “cross-gender casting,” resulting in Spring Branch ISD canceling a field trip to see the show. The show, recommended for first graders and older, is showing through May 13 at MATCH. 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

ReBar Houston presents their weekly drag brunch hosted by Blackberri. This Sunday, enjoy performances by Adriana LaRue, Iris Seymour and Bulimianne Rhapsody. This week, they have added an additional performance time with shows starting at noon, 2, and 4 p.m.

Our Stories Belong: A Rainbow Storytime

Brave Little Company, Holocaust Museum Houston, and the Montrose Center host “Our Stories Belong: A Rainbow Storytime for ALL of Houston’s Kids,” a free, in-person book club paired with creative activities. Recommended for kids ages 5 through 10. Come as you are and bring a book to share. 12–2 p.m.

Jewish Legends of Broadway

Congregation Brith Shalom celebrates Jewish Legends of Broadway. The performance, dedicated to the memory of H. Fred Levine, features Hazzan David Krohn in concert with Mark Nadler. An $18 minimum donation is recommended. 3 p.m.

Black Queer AF IMPULSEified Beach Party

Keep the party going after the Black Queer AF music festival on Saturday. Impulse Group Houston, an organization that focuses on engaging, connecting, and supporting gay men globally, and the founders of the Black Queer Advancement Festival will host a beach party to close out Black Queer AF Weekend. The event is free to the public and hosted at Balmoral Crystal Clear Lagoon & Beach Club in Humble. 5–10 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)