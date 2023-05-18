Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 18 – 21, 2023

Thursday, May 18

LGBTQ Writers Workshop

Join Justin Jannise for a writing workshop at Writespace, open to any and all LGBTQ writers. The group will read the works of various queer authors, and your personal writing projects can be shared for group feedback. 6 p.m.

Steaks and Stilettos: A Night of Drag Bingo

Come out to Pearl Bar for a lively night featuring steak dinners and drag bingo. The evening serves as an opportunity for the Lesbian Tech Network and the Houston Queer Social Group to meet up and connect. 6:30–10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Gay Men Speed Dating

Looking for summer love? Gay men ages 30–44 are encouraged to attend this speed-dating event hosted at Whole Foods on Waugh Drive. Chat, mingle, and find out who you’re a match with at the end of the night. It’s a great opportunity to connect with potential partners in-person. 7 p.m.

Rent: The Musical

Theatre Under The Stars presents Rent, winner of a Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Read our profiles of director Ty Defoe, choreographer Monica Josette, and star Tomás Matos. If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t worry—the [email protected] performance night with an accompanying after-show reception is May 25. 8 p.m.

Torera

Developed as part of the Alley’s new-plays festival, Torera follows Elena Ramírez as she enters the male-dominated world of bullfighting and is forced to choose between accepting society’s limits and breaking boundaries. 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Drag Your A** to Brunch

Join the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus for Drag Your A** to Brunch at Pinstripes, a fundraiser to help fuel the fight against the 140 anti-LGBTQ bills filed in this Texas Legislative Session. 11 –1 p.m.

Michael’s Outpots’ Eye Cons

Featuring some of Houston’s hottest celebrity illusionists, the Eye Cons cast includes Violet S’Arbleu, Lana Blake, Dominique Opulent Ross (Justin Chadwick Williams), Deyjzah Opulent Mirage, and your host Hu’Nee B!



Miss Gay Sparkling Diamond America

The local preliminary pageant round will crown two Houston representatives who will travel to this year’s state pageant. Registration for participants will occur at the Montrose Center at 12 p.m., with interviews conducted at 1 p.m. Doors open at KIKI Houston at 5 p.m., with the pageant beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Lesbian Women Speed Dating

Looking for summer love? Lesbian women ages 30-44 are encouraged to attend this speed-dating event hosted at Whole Foods on Waugh Drive. Chat, mingle, and see who you’re a match with at the end of the night. It’s an opportunity to connect with potential partners in-person. 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

PFLAG General Meeting

Whether it’s your first meeting or the latest of many, visit the Montrose Center for the monthly PFLAG meeting. This month, the group will be planning their participation in this year’s Pride parade. 1 p.m.

HyperPOP at Paradise Palace

Enjoy the talents of some of the hottest queer DJs at Paradise Palace. This queer party collective spins the tunes every Saturday with vendors, tattoos, food, drink, and more. 9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)