Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 11 – 14, 2023

Thursday, May 11

Out in Tech Houston Monthly Mixer

Come for an inclusive networking space for LGBTQ+ people and allies working in tech at Avant Garden. There will be drink specials available. 6:30–8 p.m.

Pearl Bar Thursday

With Steak Night at 6 p.m., Drag Bingo at 9 p.m., Dildo Races at 10:30 p.m., and DJ Raqqcity starting at 11 p.m., there’s plenty to liven up your Thursday nights, including steaks to start the evening off and fuel the rest of the night.

Friday, May 12

Celebrate Miller

Miller Outdoor Theatre celebrates 100 years in Hermann Park with two hours of free pre-show activities, including birthday cake, performance artists, a juggler, face painting, and photo-ops prior to Houston Ballet’s main-stage performance. Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Housing Our Future Gala

Join The Montrose Center for its Housing Our Future gala to help end LGBTQ youth homelessness in Houston. Enjoy acclaimed LGBTQ entertainers and connect with community leaders and friends at this fundraising dinner. VIP Reception begins at 6 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.

Torera

Developed as part of the Alley Theatre’s new-plays festival, Torera follows Elena Ramírez as she enters the male-dominated world of bullfighting and is forced to choose between accepting society’s limits and breaking boundaries. 8 p.m.

The T.R.U.T.H. Project

Come out to MATCH for a queer-focused open mic, one of the longest-running open mics of its kind in the South. This is heART&SOUL, an open mic spotlighting queer talents from spoken word to dance, song, and visual arts. 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 13





The Black Mona Lisa Tour

Billy Porter‘s first headlining tour, the Black Mona Lisa Tour, comes to Bayou Music Center on Saturday, May 13. The multi-talented performer shares his life story through music and performance.

Check out our April issue interview with Billy Porter, here.

Second Annual Houston Art Bike Festival

Come out to MacGregor Park and the Orange Show Headquarters for a day of activities hosted by the Houston Parks Board and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, beginning at 10 a.m. and stretching into the night with a Moonlight Ramble at 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, community activations, food and drinks, and art bikes at this free event open to the entire Houston community.

James and the Giant Peach

Main Street Theater presents the adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl tale James and the Giant Peach. The play was recently the subject of controversy after online commentators who regularly attack the LGBTQ community criticized its “cross-gender casting,” resulting in Spring Branch ISD canceling a field trip to see the show. The show is recommended for first graders and older, and runs through May 13 at MATCH. 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Narrative Threads Closing

Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts presents closing-day activities for Narrative Threads. Guests can enjoy snacks, weave a bookmark or bracelet, learn about weaving, spinning, and quilting, and attend a screening of the documentary Yarn. 2–5 p.m.

The Art Of Black Pride Public Closing

The second annual The Art of Black Pride exhibit celebrates Houston’s Black LGBTQ Pride Week with the work of local Black artists. Showing through May 13 at The MAG. Public closing 5:00 p.m.

Tropical Summer Dreams Fashion Show

Designers Gin Martini (known for designing costumes for Mistress Isabelle) and Angela Rose showcase their 2023 summer collections. Before the show, you can shop at local vendor booths and take advantage of photo opportunities. The event begins at 8 p.m., with showtime at 9 p.m. 1907 Sabine Street #152

TWISTED BEAR at KIKI

International bear party TWISTED BEAR returns to KIKI. DJ NEON THE GLOWGOBEAR will make his TWISTED BEAR Houston debut, playing energetic beats combining modern and classic favorites.

Grab your tickets online today to dance with the hottest crowd in town and beefy go-go bears!

Sunday, May 14

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at ReBar

Have you been to a Sunday Service Drag Brunch at ReBar? Every Sunday, a brunch is hosted by Blackberri! This Sunday, Alyanna IV Bones, Amaya J Ross and Alexyeus Paris perform on the patio with shows at noon, 2, and 4 p.m.

Mother’s Day Nails ‘N Cocktails

Celebrate Mother’s Day with this private event hosted at the Montrose Center. During a 90-minute BYOB class, attendees will design their own press-on nails to take home at the end of class. Tickets for the event are $50 and available for purchase online in advance, with sales ending soon. 2 p.m.

