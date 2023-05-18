Housing Our Future Gala ”Stars, Statements, & Legends” Sponsored By The Montrose Center

The Housing Our Future Gala at the Ballroom at Bayou Place hosted a record-breaking evening of food, friendship, and entertainment, drawing a substantial crowd. Embracing the theme “Stars, Statements, and Legends,” guests came in striking costumes and embraced the encouraged attire of drag, embodying beloved movie stars and iconic figures. The festivities commenced with an exclusive VIP reception, followed by an exquisite dinner and an enchanting show featuring performances by renowned artists such as Miss Conception, Blackberi, Roxanne Collins, Londa D. Crawford, The International Kiki Haus of Vera Wang, Chloe Crawford Ross, Preston Steamed, and an After-Party hosted by DJ Danny Nunez.

The event was the Montrose Center’s most successful Spring gala to date, raising $255,000 for housing and case management services for local LGBTQ youth in need