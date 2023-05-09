Photos
Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber National Aids Memorial Reception
May 3, 2023
Sections of the AIDS memorial quilt were on display as part of Change the Pattern, a project of the National AIDS Memorial to bring sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to communities throughout the Southern U.S. The quilt panels, many of which were made by Houston and Texas residents, honor Black and Brown lives lost to HIV and AIDS. The display ran in conjunction with the “Art of Black Pride: Black Like Me” exhibit and the Black Queer AF Music Festival.
Comments