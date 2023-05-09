Photos

Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber National Aids Memorial Reception

May 3, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartMay 9, 2023
28 Less than a minute

Sections of the AIDS memorial quilt were on display as part of Change the Pattern, a project of the National AIDS Memorial to bring sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to communities throughout the Southern U.S. The quilt panels, many of which were made by Houston and Texas residents, honor Black and Brown lives lost to HIV and AIDS. The display ran in conjunction with the “Art of Black Pride: Black Like Me” exhibit and the Black Queer AF Music Festival.

Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartMay 9, 2023
28 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button