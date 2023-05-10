Black Queer AF Music Festival 2023

The second annual Black Queer AF Music Festival—Houston’s “Party with a Purpose” at Stampede Houston—brought in major performers including Kidd Kenn (read the interview, here), KenTheMan, Keke Wyatt, and many others. The innovative event, hosted by The Normal Anomaly Initiative, also featured immersive games and activities, and celebrated the launch of 14 businesses in the Project Liberate program. The Normal Anomaly Initiative is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating barriers and creating new norms for Black, queer people.