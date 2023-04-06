Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 6 – 9, 2023

Thursday, April 6

Menil Spring Mixer

Menil Contemporaries, visit the Menil Collection for a spring mixer featuring DJ Flash Gordon Parks as well as cocktails and access to the current exhibition The Curatorial Imagination of Walter Hopps. 6-8 p.m.

Pearl Bar Thursdays

Pearl Bar Thursdays are back! With drag bingo at 9 p.m., dildo races at 10:30 p.m., and DJ Raqqcity starting at 11 p.m., there’s plenty to liven up your Thursday nights, and you can’t forget about steak night from 6-10 p.m.

Friday, April 7

First Friday Reading Series

Houston’s oldest poetry open mic since 1975 is back after a hiatus due to COVID-19 and will return for the first Friday of each month moving forward. Come to InPrint House for the event, free and open to the public. The re-inaugural reading will feature poet-activist Marlon Lizama, author of My Spanglish Hip Hop Story. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., event begins at 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde

Gay or European? The jury’s out on that question but we can rule that Theatre Under the Stars will put on a toe-tapping performance of hit movie-turned-musical Legally Blonde at the Hobby Center. Through April 16.

8 p.m.

Space with DJ Aron

Revelry Weekend kicks off with international DJ and producer Aron and DJ Stephen Jusko at Warehouse Live, starting a weekend of queer Easter festivities that span the entire weekend. Blast off for Space City with NASA and outer space attire encouraged. Bundled tickets for the entire weekend are available for purchase.

10 p.m.-3 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race at BUDDY’S

Have you been keeping up with Drag Race? No matter your answer, join the crowd at BUDDY’S and host Jacklyn Dior for a watch party. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

LGBTQ Car Meetup

Houston’s LGBTQIA+ car club is meeting for April to hang out and chat about cars in a queer-friendly space. Bring your car, new or old, to Montrose Marketplace to connect with other queer car lovers. 8 a.m.

Revel-tea with DJ Tony Moran

Get the day started with Houston’s favorite drag DJ Aracely before DJ Tony Moran takes over the crowd at 77 Degrees, a multi-level rooftop bar with views of the Houston skyline. Revelry Weekend tickets are available to purchase in bundles. 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturdays with DJ Aracely at ReBar

Texas’ only drag DJ will be spinning a blend of your favorite music including Top 40, dance, remixes and legendary performances at ReBar for those who didn’t get enough of the ReBar resident DJ’s performances with Revelry Weekend and Bunnies on the Bayou. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Alex D at Pearl Bar

San Diego’s Alex D will be taking over at Houston’s only lesbian bar this Saturday night and is sure to provide tracks worth dancing to all night.

Rumble with House of Labs vs. Drew G

Revelry Weekend continues into the night at Rise Rooftop as international producer and DJ House of Labs faces off against DJ and producer Drew G. 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

RAVAGE After-Hours with DJ T’Don

DJ T’Don keeps the party going with sultry, sexy beats at Warehouse Live. Known as a multi-talented artist and sensational performance DJ across the national gay party scene, he’s sure to keep the party going into the wee hours of the morning. 3 -7 a.m.

Sunday, April 9

Bunnies on the Bayou

Celebrate Easter weekend in style with Bunnies on the Bayou for its 44th year of fundraising for the Houston LGBTQ community. Since 2001, the organization has provided over $1.7 million in donations to more than 125 different non-profit programs who support LGBTQIA+ individuals. Featuring DJs Corey Craig, Drew G, and Aracely alongside Miss Toto and Lexus Chandelier, the event is an all day party at Sesquicentennial Park. 1-6 p.m.

Drunk Shakespeare

Serve up cocktails with a side of comedy, tragedy, and history as Drunk Shakespeare’s cast makes their way through some of the best of the Bard’s canon with a cast member drunk each night. Through January 2024. 7:30 p.m.

Jack’d Rabbit with DJ Ben Bakson

The party doesn’t stop after Bunnies on the Bayou. As BOTB wraps up for the evening, DJ Ben Bakson is just getting started as part of Revelry Weekend at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, just a block away from BOTB. Easter is the party theme, so come dressed for the occasion at the official BOTB afterparty. 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)