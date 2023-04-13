Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 13 – 16, 2023

Thursday, April 13

Legally Blonde

Gay or European? The jury’s out on that question but we can rule that Theatre Under the Stars will put on a toe-tapping performance of hit movie-turned-musical Legally Blonde at the Hobby Center. Come for [email protected] and enjoy drinks and complimentary light bites after the show with members of the LGBTQ community. Through April 16. 7:30 p.m.

LGBTQ Real Estate Investor Meet Up

Queer real estate investors are invited to connect at BUDDY’S, with the first 15 people receiving a free well drink. 6-8 p.m.

Out in Tech Houston Monthly Mixer

Come to Avant Garden for an inclusive networking event for LGBTQ+ people and allies working in tech. There will be drink specials available. 6:30-8 p.m.

Friday, April 14

Feminist Visual Cultures

Rice University’s art history department and its Center for the Study of Women, Gender, and Sexuality partner to host a conference asking, “Where are our women artists?” A wide range of time periods and cultures will be explored. The conference continues through Saturday and is open to the public.

Art Car Ball

The Orange Show’s Legendary Art Car Ball features a slate of artists (including LGBTQ musicians Boyfriend and Caleb de Casper) for a night of live music, interactive and performance art, food and drinks, and fire-breathing art cars. 6-11 p.m.

Ballet Folklórico Los Angelitos

Miller Outdoor Theatre presents an evening of dance from the diverse regions of Mexico. The Folklórico troupe will enliven the stage with music, dance, and vibrant costumes. Free tickets available online. 8 p.m.

DJs Von Kiss and Raqqcity at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar Houston welcomes DJ Von Kiss back for the weekend. Featuring DJ Raqqcity as well, come to dance to your favorite Reggaeton, bachata, and more. $5 cover.

Saturday, April 15

Art Car Parade

The Orange Show’s Art Car Parade returns for its 36th year with Bun B as grand marshal, culminating its weeklong lineup of artsy events April 6–16. The parade will make its way through the streets of Houston, with prime viewing areas near City Hall. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

KTRU’s Outdoor Show

Rice campus radio station’s annual Outdoor Show is back again this year and open to the entire Houston community. Featuring student and Houston-area vendors, a mechanical bull, cowboy hat decorating, food trucks, and a line-up of Texas artists including queer musician Hyperfemme, the event will take place in Rice’s Central Quad. The event is free with paid parking. 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Queer March on the Capitol

Join a march on the Capitol for LGBTQ rights, just a few hours’ drive away in Austin. Join Equality Texas, TENT, TFN, ACLU of TX, Lambda Legal, and HRC in standing against anti-LGBTQ bills currently under consideration in the Texas legislature. The march begins near the Bullock Museum. You can RSVP online in advance. 12-4 p.m.

No Saviors, No Prisons

UH Q+mmunity is hosting four panelists with experience in the sex trades who will challenge the community to rethink traditional social work practices. Hosted at the Montrose Center. 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Clear Lake Area LGBTQ Meetup at Pearl Bar

Connect with other members of the Clear Lake LGBTQ community at Pearl Bar this weekend, hosted by a “lesbian couple looking to create LGBTQ community in Clear Lake/South Houston.” 7 p.m.

Big Gay Movie Night

Sir Rat Leather and Slut Monkey’s April movie night will feature Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Come out to enjoy the show and connect with other LGBTQ community members. 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

LGBTQ Wedding Expo

Looking to tie the knot? Come to the 10th Annual LGBTQ Wedding Expo in Houston to connect with businesses eager to help plan your special day. Ask all of the questions you have for wedding planning pros while sampling desserts and drinks. 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Drunk Shakespeare

Serve up cocktails with a side of comedy, tragedy, and history as Drunk Shakespeare’s cast makes their way through some of the best of the Bard’s canon with a cast member drunk each night. Through January 2024. 7:30 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)