Chaos Queen

When a wind stirs from the east these days, it’s not Mary Poppins who’s about to drift in—it’s Estella Blow, the self-proclaimed “Roly-poly of Houston.” This stellar performer is equal parts glamazon and performance artist. She’s edgy, unafraid to break the rules, and padded for the gods. Read on to find out her secrets to blowing away the competition.

Pronouns?

In drag: she/her. Out of drag: he/him. But honestly, anything’s OK as long as you’re not being disrespectful.



Inner Avatar?

Aang, the last airbender.

Hometown?

Houston

Drag birthday?

March 2014 was my first performance ever, at Meteor.

What got you interested in drag?

Right after I got home from my Mormon mission, I came out to my family. Eventually, I went on a date and they took me to Meteor. I saw Kofi and thought, “Where are we?” I found out we were at an amateur drag contest. I eventually competed in that contest and made the Top 3. I’m competitive, so I went back to win, and that’s that.

Describe your performing persona.

Estella is the party girl who’s there for a good, gay time—but not a long time. I want to have fun and make sure everyone is enjoying themselves. Also, being bodied down and inciting chaos are always part of Estella’s game.

Any story behind the name?

I knew when picking a name that I wanted a funny pun. I asked my cousin what one of the best things in the world is, and he said, “A good blow job.” So, we came up with Estella Blow—as in, a stellar blow.

Ultimate goal as a performer?

My ultimate goal as a performer is to have people forget about their problems and just enjoy the chaos of Estella. Put down the worries and enjoy the moment!

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Watching Facebook Live videos of queens who are delusional and think they are it.



Describe your aesthetic.

My aesthetic is stupid, body, and camp. If you’ve got the body, flaunt it! Even if you don’t have the body, flaunt it.

What’s your must-have accessory?

Platform shoes. I live, laugh, and love them.

Favorite drag character from the media?

My favorite drag characters are straight men who do it and everyone loves it, but when a queer person wants to, it’s bad and dangerous [eye roll]. I also love Bugs Bunny drag!



What was your dream job as a child?

I wanted to be a plastic surgeon. But math is hard, and that’s too much school.

Marry, Shag, Kill: Marge Simpson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Marjorie Lee Browne?

We are shagging Marge Simpson at her house in hopes that Ned Flanders joins in. We are killing the Republican, and we are marrying Marjorie Lee Browne because she got A’s in math. (Then maybe that way I would have money and she’d help me become a plastic surgeon.)

How would you describe Houston’s drag scene for a visitor?

Houston’s drag scene is so diverse and has so much talent hiding in it. We have a show for any kind of entertainment you want. We are that city—point-blank, periodt.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Stick with a persona and don’t change it every second. Also, you don’t need 10 names to be a part of the family!

Anything else?

Drag is an art form, and we need to stand up for it—especially now. Make sure you vote, or go to the lawmakers and let your voice be heard! We are literally under attack right now.

Follow Estella Blow on Instagram @estellablow.