Bunnies on the Bayou Marks 44 Years of Fun – and Fundraising

Bunnies on the Bayou’s annual Easter Sunday celebration is returning for its 44th year at Sesquicentennial Park on April 9. Bunnies on the Bayou, Inc. is a Houston-based nonprofit organization that aims to improve the quality of life of the LGBTQ community while promoting human rights education and awareness.

The festivities this Sunday will raise funds for the organization, which has distributed $1.7 million since 2001 to more than 125 nonprofit programs. Bunnies on the Bayou primarily funds organizations that provide support to LGBTQ people, particularly those that serve underrepresented groups such as the trans community. Funding also goes to groups that address homelessness, cater to the elderly population, and serve LGBTQ people of color in Houston.

DJ Corey Craig, known for his unique “Coreyography” brand of House, updated Disco, and Bass, will headline the event, joined by DJs Drew G and Aracely Manterola as well as Miss Toto and Lexus Chandelier.

DJ Aracely Manterola will be performing at the VIP Garden Party as well as at Revelry Weekend alongside DJ Tony Moran Saturday, April 8 at 77 Degrees. The Houston and College Station-based DJ was voted Houston’s “Favorite Drag Queen DJ” in 2020 and 2021 in OutSmart Magazine.

“I am Texas’ first and only drag queen DJ since 1999,” Manterola says before enthusing, “We’re going into the Bayou — [Bunnies on the Bayou] is gonna be back to how it was. I can’t wait for it.”

Coming all the way from Chicago, Miss Toto started doing drag in Miami and is now making the trip to Texas for Bunnies on the Bayou. She is involved in philanthropy as well, raising over $50,000 for the Black Lives Matter movement, and recently created and led the first annual Drag-N-Tag shark tagging fundraiser with Field School for Pridelines.

“I am excited to come play at Bunnies on the Bayou, especially because it’s my first time in Houston,” Toto says. “Not only will it be a really fun event, but all of the money goes back to our community. I am looking forward to bringing my Chicago flavor to Houston and making everybody dance.”

General admission tickets as well as VIP packages and bundled packages including admission to Revelry Weekend events are available for purchase online, which includes access to Revelry Weekend’s official Bunnies on the Bayou afterparty.

What: Bunnies on the Bayou’s Easter Sunday Celebration

When: April 9

Where: Sesquicentennial Park, Houston

Info: bunniesonthebayou.org/