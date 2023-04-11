Several hundred revelers came out in their Easter finery to celebrate Bunnies on the Bayou 44 in downtown Houston’s Sesquicentennial Park. The event was Emcee’d by The Bearded Beauty of Texas, Blackberri and headlined by DJ/Dr. Corey Craig and Miss Toto. Funds were raised for 20 local nonprofits including AIDS Foundation Houston, the Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation, Montrose Grace Place, and the Mahogany Project.

From its humble beginnings 44 years ago as a private birthday celebration, Bunnies on the Bayou has grown to become one of Houston’s best-attended LGBTQ events. The organization has raised a total of over $1.7 million for programs supporting underrepresented communities.