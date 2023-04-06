Diana Foundation Presents The 70th Platinum Jubilee Awards Show

Photos

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartApril 6, 2023
The Diana Foundation celebrated their 70th anniversary in grand style with their Platinum Jubilee Awards Show, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio. Hundreds of revelers donned their best formalwear and enjoyed an evening of food, cocktails, and a comedy roast awards show featuring Texas drag legends Dina Jacobs, Tasha Kohl, Tommie Ross. Founded in 1953, the Diana Foundation is recognized as the nation’s longest-running gay organization. Beneficiaries for the event include the Law Harrington Senior Living Center, Open Gate Homeless Ministries, and Avenue 360.

Check out our March 2023 story on the Dianas and current President Howard Huffstutler. Read here

