Diana Foundation Presents The 70th Platinum Jubilee Awards Show

The Diana Foundation celebrated their 70th anniversary in grand style with their Platinum Jubilee Awards Show, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio. Hundreds of revelers donned their best formalwear and enjoyed an evening of food, cocktails, and a comedy roast awards show featuring Texas drag legends Dina Jacobs, Tasha Kohl, Tommie Ross. Founded in 1953, the Diana Foundation is recognized as the nation’s longest-running gay organization. Beneficiaries for the event include the Law Harrington Senior Living Center, Open Gate Homeless Ministries, and Avenue 360.

