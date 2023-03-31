Trans Visibility March

On March 29, dozens of community members and allies gathered at Ripcord Bar to show their support for Transgender Day of Visibility. The event, organized by Montrose Angels and Eden Rose Torres, sponsored by Somos Loud, featured several speakers who addressed the crowd about the importance of trans visibility and the challenges that trans individuals face.

Among the speakers were Joëlle Bayaa-Uzuri, Dylan, Eden Rose Torres, Alejandro Alvarado, Kenia Gallardo, and Petey Makopoulos-Senftleber. While it’s not clear what each speaker talked about, it’s likely that they shared personal experiences, perspectives, and insights related to trans issues.

Transgender Day of Visibility was founded in 2009 and is now celebrated every year on March 31. The event aims to celebrate the accomplishments and resilience of trans individuals, as well as raise awareness about the ongoing discrimination and violence that they experience.

Photos provided by Jorge Arturo Valencia @modern_valencia