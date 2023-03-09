Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 9 – 12, 2023

Thursday, March 9

Summer and Smoke Opening Night

Houston Ballet unveils its world premiere of a new one-act ballet inspired by gay playwright Tennessee Williams’ drama Summer and Smoke. Also on the program is “Concerto Barocco” with sleek, stripped-down costumes, as well as one of Stanton Welch’s hallmark ballets, Clear. Through March 19, with an Out at the Ballet pre-curtain reception on March 17. 7:30 p.m.

2023 Core Exhibition Opening Reception

Celebrate the opening of 2023 Core Exhibition at MFAH’s Glassell School of Art with an opening reception that is free and open to the public. The exhibition spans all three floors of the Glassell School, and showing through April 14. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Bringin’ in the Green

Join the Montrose Center at the home of Chris Roberson for beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction benefiting the Montrose Center. Ticket sales and sponsorships will benefit the Center’s rapid-rehousing services that provide safe, stable housing for local LGBTQ youth who are experiencing homelessness. Services include in-depth case management and assistance with rent, furniture, and utilities. 5 p.m.

Houston Gaymers Charity Drag Show

Join the Houston Gaymers at KIKI Houston for a night of nerdy drag benefiting this community organization dedicated to creating safe, supportive spaces for LGBTQ Texas gamers. 7 p.m.

DJs Gracy D and Mnae at Pearl Bar

DJs Gracy D and Mnae are visiting Pearl Bar to join DJ Von Kiss for BESO, a night of Latin music that is sure to impress. Blow a kiss to these DJs as you dance the night away. $5 cover.

RuPaul’s Drag Race at BUDDY’S

Have you been keeping up with RuPaul’s Drag Race? No matter your answer, join the crowd at BUDDY’S for a watch party with host Jacklyn Dior. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Queer Improv Jam

Attention, queer improvisers: visit Station Theater for an opportunity to hone your improv chops. This is not a show, but a space to practice—participation is expected, and all levels of expertise are welcome. 4 p.m.

Twisting Through Secrets

Twisting Through Secrets features a provocative and unique variety of multimedia performers and is curated by Rivkah French, with each performer taking inspiration from the current Blaffer Art Museum exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 5 p.m.

Silent Sky

Lauren Gunderson’s Silent Sky follows Henrietta Leavitt and a group of women—“human computers”—who made our knowledge of the universe what it is today. Showing at Theatre Southwest. 8 p.m.

Varla Jean Merman at the MATCH

Varla Jean Merman, the carrot-topped chanteuse with a penchant for terminal ditziness, is a woman on the verge of a mental breakdown in Ready to Blow. This international drag superstar, portrayed by actor Jeffery Roberson, brings the thrills, spills, and a few nerve-calming pills to Houston. Check out our profile of Varla Jean here. 8:00 p.m.

Twisted Bear Houston

Twisted Bear comes to H-Town with DJ Paul Coals bringing twisted tracks and beefy onstage dancers to KIKI Houston. Strap on your harness and your hottest gear, and get ready for a night to remember. 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Trash Disco

Numbers nightclub and DJ AC will be playing the best of funk and disco from 9 p.m. to closing.

Sunday, March 12

Pippilotti Rist’s Pixel Forest and Worry Will Vanish Opening

Pipilotti Rist’s Pixel Forest comes to the MFAH. Described by some critics as depicting a “queer utopia” during its stint at the New Museum, it will be accompanied by Worry Will Vanish, a video projection that takes viewers on a dreamlike journey through the natural landscape, the human body, and the heavens. Showing through Sept. 4 during regular museum hours.

Moulin Rouge! Final Performances

Ten-time Tony Award-winning musical Moulin Rouge! comes to the Hobby Center, bringing Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film to life onstage. The Broadway hit is a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and love. 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)