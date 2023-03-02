Creative Cocktails

What’s better than one “hostess with the mostest”? Two!

Mishu Ullah Ventura and Bren Ventura are the festive and fearless married couple behind Henry Poured, a Houston-based mobile bar service that brings fun and convenience to birthday parties, weddings, corporate events, and more.

“Henry Poured is a premium mobile bar and bartending service available for hire in Houston and the surrounding area,” Mishu explains. “Our retrofitted horse trailer and mobile bars are fully equipped with all the bartending needs.”

As a full-beverage caterer and dry-hire bar—playfully named after Henry Ford, the creator of the Model T—Henry Poured offers a variety of services, from having professional bar staff pouring beer and wine service to the creation of signature cocktails curated especially for each event, such as their famous jalapeño basil mezcal margarita that was featured on KPRC’s live Cinco de Mayo TV broadcast.

With a solid foundation and a love for hosting parties, it’s a no-brainer that Mishu and Bren’s business idea translated into success. “I love drinking and hosting. I was always the type of person to host gatherings and make cocktails for friends and family,” Mishu says.

A trip to Austin inspired her to seize an opportunity. “I was in Austin in 2015 for SXSW and saw Barefoot Wine had a truck that they were serving wine out of. I thought, ‘Why don’t we have something like that in Houston?’ I was able to combine my love for cocktails and hosting. Henry Poured stemmed out of a desire to create a memorable experience for the people we serve.”

The pandemic slowdown was actually a blessing for the couple, in that it gave them the time to truly refine their business model. “We launched in April of 2020, right after COVID hit. The following year, 2021, was our first full year of service. We had a successful 2022 season but we’re so excited to see 2023 unfold.”

Bren, a full-time maternal fetal-medicine sonographer, emphasizes that their mobile cocktail bar is a full-service operation. “We work with customers from beginning to end with professionalism, fun, and personality. Every event is unique, and treated as such. We offer a consultation call (or a few) to make sure we get everything taken care of for our clients. We customize their menu, craft their cocktails, recommend local vendors for decorations and accessories, and offer a detailed shopping guide for the purchase of the alcohol.”

The trailer, which comes complete with running water, air conditioning, and heat, allows the couple to keep their operation running while on the move, no matter the season or time of year. It’s a service you’d receive at a brick-and-mortar, but we come to you.”

Mishu and Bren began dating in 2014. After pushing the wedding date back due to the pandemic, they ended up eloping before finally having a destination wedding in Mexico in December of 2020.

Mishu, who graduated with her MBA from Texas A&M and now works full-time in the energy industry, says working alongside her partner is a learning experience. “We definitely had a rocky start, but we eventually set business boundaries. I had to communicate what my expectations were for her as a business partner. You don’t want to rock the boat on a personal level, but if you don’t see eye-to-eye on business matters, it can be difficult.”

The duo sets aside specific times to talk business, which has paid off. “Now that we’ve set boundaries, we have a better direction on how we can work together.” Mishu adds.

The pair works up to 60 hours a week at their full-time jobs—in addition to their Henry Poured responsibilities, being proud mothers to their adopted pitbulls, and finding quality time for each other. “In the evenings we answer emails, prepare shopping guides for the clients, and work on custom signs that clients can order for their events,” Bren says. “On weekends, if we don’t have events, we are organizing our bar items or strategizing for growth.”

Their mutual love of hosting parties, and their ability to work successfully in tandem, make for a fun and profitable way to spend time together. “What we want to do is take the stress away from hosting,” Mishu says. “[Your guests] may not remember all the details, but they’ll remember how they felt. It’s not just about the cocktails, but the experience. We provide a service that you can’t get elsewhere and a memorable moment that will be remembered for a lifetime.”

For more info, visit henrypoured.com.