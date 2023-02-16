Support Your Local Drag Queens

“For 15 years, since Discovery Green opened, we’ve done Pride and Rainbow events,” says Barry Mandel, president and park director of the 12-acre downtown greenspace. “And we’ve always had drag queens.”

Friday, February 17, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., is the annual Rainbow on the Rink event, a disco/drag party that has always been a popular evening at the park’s skating rink. So, imagine Mandel’s surprise and frustration when this year the Facebook post received a barrage of anti-drag comments.

Douglas Saint Louis wrote, “I love to roller skate but this is absolutely gross, just another Sodom and Gomorrah in action again!” And Taylor Patterson posted this: “Brain washing and conditioning of our youth. Trying to normalize mental health issues. Hope they have extra cops in the area.”

Mandel says there have been no physical threats, although he’s taken down any comments that were personal attacks. And the park is hiring extra security while Houston Police Department will also be monitoring the event. Some people have written to the nonprofit’s board chairman and said they were writing their state legislators.

Mandel says they’ve never had a problem before, but HB 643 filed by Republican Rep. Jared Patterson this session, would expand the state’s definition of a “sexually oriented business” to include any venue that serves alcohol and hosts a “drag performance.” In turn, a “drag performance” is when “a performer exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers and sings, lip syncs, dances, or otherwise performs before an audience for entertainment.” A similar bill, HB 708, has also been filed. Both have sparked national media coverage and stoked the flames of anti-LGBTQ outrage by the right. This follows a trend of recent protests, some by armed persons, at library drag queen story hours.

At Friday’s event, guests will enjoy music by DJ Joe Ross, and performances by local drag queens Angelina DM Trailz, Reign LaRue, and Ericka Sanchez. Admission is free; skating fees apply. Non-skaters are encouraged to come out as well, both to enjoy the party and to show support the performers.

Trailz is a popular Lady Gaga impersonator and a classically trained violinist who performed at the very first Rainbow on the Rink event. She studied violin at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and has been performing for almost 20 years. She will play the violin while roller skating.

“We really want the community to come out and support these performers,” says Mandel. “The park has always been a welcoming place for all people,” he wrote on the Facebook page. Many of the comments have been very positive, and Mandel is hoping the event will be fun and trouble free. Rainbow on the Rink is just one of many park events celebrating Discovery Green’s 15th anniversary this year.

What: Rainbow on the Rink

Where: Discovery Green 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

When: February 17 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Info: discoverygreen.com