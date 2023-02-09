Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: February 9–12, 2023

Thursday, February 9

Out in Tech

LGBTQ tech professionals from interns to CEOs come out to Avant Garden for an inclusive space for networking. Drinks will be available with some drink specials available. 6:30-8 p.m.

Chicago [email protected]

Chicago and “all that jazz” come to Houston at the Hobby Center, featuring Houstonian Christina Wells as Matron “Mama” Morton. Read her interview with OutSmart. After the performance, join OutSmart for the [email protected] reception with free bites, drink specials, and live music. Showing through Feb. 12. 7:30 p.m.

Alaska 5000 – Valentine’s Day is Terrible

Give a very merry unwelcome to Valentine’s Day with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alaska 5000, who brings her tour to House of Blues Houston. Tickets can be purchased online. 7 p.m.

Friday, February 10

Mardis Gras! Galveston

Mardi Gras kicks off in Galveston this weekend, with celebrations continuing through Feb. 21. For its 112th year, Galveston will have parades, headline performances, family events, and more to celebrate the Mardi Gras season.

Spring Fling: Social Hour

Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts hosts a free outdoor concert featuring the People Museum band and Bright Light Social Hour. Tour the Moody’s new fiber-art show Narrative Threads and enjoy light bites during the concert. Free and open to the public. 7 p.m.



Movement for Black Lives

Urban Souls presents Movement for Black Lives, highlighting Black dancers and choreographers while paying homage to Black artists with movement-based practices that celebrate and advance Black culture. Show is at MATCH at MATCHBOX 4. 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

A Valentine’s Horror Market

Love bites at this pop up market, hosted by Houston Horror Film Festival. Come to Raven Tower to meet horror celebrities and browse and buy from vendors and artists at the pop up market. Tickets are available to purchase online for $5 in advance, $10 at the door. Food and drinks available throughout the day. 12-7 p.m.

Amy Ray Band

Lesbian singer-songwriter and Indigo Girl Amy Ray comes to Houston with a band tour for her acclaimed new solo album If It All Goes South, which explores her personal connection to the South. Doors open at 8 p.m.

DEVOTIONAL at Numbers

Visit Numbers Nightclub for their annual Valentines weekend Depeche Mode Tribute and live performance by Devotional: The Depeche Mode Experience. General admission is $25, and the VIP experience, including early entry, a free poster, and a meet and greet with a photo op, is $40. Tickets available online. Doors at 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 12

The Burly Soirée: Love In All Forms

Celebrate love in all forms with this steamy burlesque performance by the Divine Darlings Burlesque Troupe at 8th Wonder Distillery. Come early to browse and buy burlesque goodies provided by an array of vendors. 2-4 p.m.

Obscure Houston Oddities Market: Bloody Valentine Bazaar 2023

Numbers Nightclub’s Obscure Houston Oddities Market has its Valentine’s rendition this weekend. With more than 30 vendors and a stage show featuring headliner Ak’Chamel, all ages are welcome at this market and chance to see the weirder side of Houston. Admission is $5 for attendees over the age of 5 and comes with a free bumper sticker. 1-8 p.m.

Super Bowl Crawfish Sunday

Head over to Pearl Bar Houston for their first crawfish Sunday of the season. Serving up crawfish for $5.99/lb, Pearl will have their weekly Pride Market from 3 p.m. until they sell out, and the Super Bowl playing both inside and outside.

Cirque du Soleil: Kooza

Cirque du Soleil returns to its circus origins with KOOZA with acrobatic performances and clowning exploring fear, identity, recognition, and power. Tickets are on sale in advance. Showing through March 5. 1 and 4 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)