Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: February 23–26, 2023

Thursday, February 23

Romeo and Juliet

Stanton Welch’s Romeo and Juliet exquisitely weaves the poignant tale of ill-fated love with lavish sets and costumes by acclaimed Italian designer Roberta Guidi di Bagno. Premiering at Houston Ballet in 2015, Welch’s brilliantly imagined interpretation of the world’s most famous love story pays tribute to the Italian Renaissance with classic themes and fresh choreography danced to Prokofiev’s romantic score. Hailed by Arts and Culture Texas magazine as “simply breathtaking—as in, it literally inspired wonderfully stunned intakes of breath among the audience,” Welch’s take on this Shakespearean classic gives the story new life. 7:30 p.m.

Drag Bingo

Join host and Miss Gay Southwest America Dessie Love-Blake for Drag Bingo at Eureka Heights Brewing Co. Bring your own dauber or buy one for $2 at the event. 7 p.m.

Big Gay Movie Night

Come out to Sir Rat Leather Montrose for a movie night hosted by Sir Rat Leather and Slut Monkey. It’s their monthly night to relish in nostalgia with throwback movie picks that have been significant to the LGBTQ community. 9:30 p.m.

Friday, February 24

The Best of Broadway with Jeremy Jordan

The Houston Symphony teams up with Tony and Grammy nominee Jeremy Jordan, who will perform songs from his Broadway roles in Newsies and Waitress, plus classic selections from West Side Story, Les Misérables, and others at Jones Hall. Through Feb. 26. 8 p.m.

Public Talk with Odili Donald Odita

Join the Moody Center for the Arts and the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University for a talk by artist Odili Donald Odita, the latest artist commissioned for the Rice Public Art collection. Odita’s large-scale mural Meeting Place / Painting with Changing Parts responds to the Shepherd focus on music, the architecture on campus, and the adjacent James Turrell Skyspace. 5 p.m., with a reception at 6 p.m.

Flashback Friday at RIPCORD

Enjoy the hits of the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s at RIPCORD this weekend. Clothes check is available at the door for this throwback party to remember. No cover.

Saturday, February 25

Maggie Rogers: The Feral Joy Tour

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performs at downtown’s 713 Music Hall this weekend as part of her second headliner tour after the release of her second studio album Surrender in 2022. 8 p.m.

Underworld’s Monthly Bash at NUMBERS!

NUMBERS hosts Underworld for goth, industrial, EBM, synth-pop, and everything in between. Spend the night listening to tracks spun by DJs Mina, Angel Fatale, and vvJames. Special midnight performances by Bailey Bunnie and Lady MaCallan Bertina. 18 and up. Doors open at 9 p.m.

DJ Athenz at Pearl Bar

Join DJ Athenz at Pearl Bar after DJ MNae takes over Friday night. Come back the next day for pounds upon pounds of crawfish. $5 after 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Clear Lake Small-Group Meeting of PFLAG

Bay Area Unitarian Universalist Church hosts monthly gatherings of the Clear Lake Small-Group Meeting of PFLAG, the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ people and their families. 2 p.m.

Moulin Rouge!: The Musical

The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical Moulin Rouge! comes to the Hobby Center, bringing Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film to life onstage. The Broadway hit is a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and love. Through March 12. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil: Kooza

Cirque du Soleil returns to its circus origins with KOOZA, featuring acrobatic performances and clowning exploring fear, identity, recognition, and power. Tickets are on sale in advance. Through March 5. Show times vary.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)