Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: February 2–5, 2023

Thursday, February 2

Pet Pics in the “Ball” Park Underwriters Kickoff Party

Come to Minute Maid Park and help raise $15,000 for a new air conditioning system for Avenue 360’s Omega House. Donations are tax-deductible. Underwriters will enjoy food and drinks, photos with the World Series Championship Trophy, and a VIP tour of the field. 5:30 p.m.

Cambodian Rock Band ActOut Reception

The Alley Theatre hosts its popular ActOut pre-show reception featuring cocktails and light bites. Read our in-depth interview with the show’s director. Reception is at 6:00 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30.

Drunk Shakespeare

Serve up cocktails with a side of comedy, tragedy, and history as Drunk Shakespeare’s cast makes their way through some of the best of the Bard’s canon, with a different cast member drunk each night. Through January 2024. 7:30 p.m.

Pearl Bar Thursdays

Pearl Bar Thursdays are back! With drag bingo at 9 p.m., dildo races at 10:30 p.m., and DJ Raqqcity starting at 11 p.m., there’s plenty to liven up your Thursday nights even if steak night is cancelled for the week.

Friday, February 3

“The Gay Agenda”

The Riot Comedy Club presents “The Gay Agenda,” a night of laughs featuring some of the best and brightest LGBTQ comedians. 11 p.m.

Chicago

Chicago and “all that jazz” come to downtown Houston’s Hobby Center, featuring Houstonian Christina Wells as Matron “Mama” Morton. Read her interview with OutSmart. [email protected] after-show reception party will be on Feb. 9. Friday performance at 8 p.m.

Roe

Stages presents Roe by Lisa Loomer—the story and personalities behind the headlines of Roe v. Wade. Featuring archival audio from the Supreme Court and spotlighting fervor from every side and perspective of the case, Roe follows attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued the case at the Supreme Court at the age of 26, and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (“Jane Roe”). The story that gripped prime-time news for decades. Showing through March 5, curtain times vary.

Saturday, February 4

Drag Out Hate Rally

ActOutHTX will be rallying at the Montrose Center with both education and entertainment to empower attendees to stand for LGBTQ rights as the 2023 Texas Legislative Session plays out. 8:30–9:30 p.m.

Romeo and Juliet

The Actors from the London Stage have made their way across the pond to H-Town, performing Romeo and Juliet played by five actors. The performances are at Hamman Hall on the Rice University campus. Tickets are sold at the door. 7:30 p.m.

Paradise Blue

Ensemble Theatre presents Paradise Blue, a “musically-infused drama” featured in OutSmart that follows Blue, a gifted trumpeter, as he contemplates selling his jazz club in Detroit’s Blackbottom neighborhood—a decision that will impact everyone around him. Showing through Feb. 26. 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 5

The Watermelon Woman

MFAH screens this landmark example of New Queer Cinema. Director Cheryl Dunye’s romantic comedy explores the history of film with an inventive plot set in the 1930s. A Q&A with Dunye follows the screening. 6:30 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil: Kooza

Cirque du Soleil returns to its circus origins in KOOZA with acrobatic performances and clowning that explores themes of fear, identity, recognition, and power. Tickets are on sale in advance. Showing through March 5. 1 and 4 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)