Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: February 16–19, 2023

Thursday, February 16

Paradise Blue

Ensemble Theatre presents Paradise Blue, a “musically-infused drama” featured in OutSmart that follows Blue, a gifted trumpeter, as he contemplates selling his jazz club in Detroit’s Blackbottom neighborhood—a decision that will impact everyone around him. Showing through Feb. 26. 2 and 8 p.m.

Big Thief

Indie rock band Big Thief performs at White Oak Music Hall, featuring love songs dedicated to people of all identities composed by the band’s guitarist and vocalist, Adrianne Lenker. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Permanent Collection

Main Street Theater presents Permanent Collection, a dramatic thriller featuring a world-famous art collection that is revealed to have several significant African sculptures tucked away in storage, triggering a fight for the future of the collection. Showing through March 5. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 18

Houston Regional Advocacy Day

The Montrose Center is hosting a Houston Regional Advocacy Day to raise awareness about LGBTQ interests being threatened during the 2023 Texas Legislative Session. Learn about the skills needed to provide testimony and meet with lawmakers at the Capitol in Austin. 11 a.m.

Mardis Gras! Galveston

Mardi Gras kicks off in Galveston this weekend, with celebrations continuing through February 21. For its 112th year, Galveston will celebrate the Mardi Gras season with parades, headliner performances, family events, and more.

Gimme Gimme Disco

The disco hits of ABBA will fill White Oak Music Hall as fans dance to their favorite ABBA hits—part of Gimme Gimme Disco’s nationwide tour.

Rainbow on the Rink at Discovery Green

Enjoy an LGBTQ celebration at The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green, where guests will enjoy music by DJ Joe Ross, performances by local drag queens Angelina DM Trailz, Reign LaRue, and Ericka Sanchez, and the ultimate roller-skating dance party. Non-skaters are welcome to come out and enjoy the party, as well! Admission is free, but skating fees apply.

Saturday, February 19

Lecture on Lesbian History

Join the Women’s Group at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, room 304, for a presentation on Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas and their influence on the Modernist movement (1900 to 1945) in art and literature. 9:45 a.m.

South Asian Queer Speed Dating

Come to Khubsurat Rung‘s first speed-dating event for LGBTQ South Asians, hosted at Tom N Tom’s Coffee in The Galleria. All participants will be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement for the safety of community members in attendance. 8 p.m.

DJ PNasty at Pearl Bar

Join Los Angeles DJ PNasty at Pearl Bar, alongside L.A. dancer J Killem. The night is hosted by Amber’s Closet. $5 after 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 20

Cirque du Soleil: Kooza

Cirque du Soleil returns to its circus origins with KOOZA, featuring acrobatic performances and clowning that explores fear, identity, recognition, and power. Tickets are on sale in advance. Showing through March 5. Show times vary.

One Giant Leap Showcase

Visit Numbers nightclub for a lively night of music, featuring eight different bands. All ages are welcome; tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Doors at 5 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)