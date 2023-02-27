Photos

Lone Star Volleyball Association Diva Of The Decade Pageant

February 18, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartFebruary 27, 2023
Music from the material girl herself filled South Beach on Saturday, February 18, as members of the Lone Star Volleyball Association and its supporters gathered for the sport league’s Diva of the Decade drag pageant fundraiser. The event honored the former Miss Diva, Erika Lucci, who handed her crown to the evening’s winner, Lady Byrd. Rounding out the competitors in the Madonna-inspired night were Ruby Rox, Jacklyn Dior and Jacuzzi Heata. Proceeds from the event benefitted the Craig Henderson Memorial Scholarship.

