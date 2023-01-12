Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 12 – January 15, 2023

Thursday, January 12

Steak Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar’s steak nights feature special guest chefs, and this week 876 Kitchyn comes to Pearl to deliver a “taste of the tropics” and amazing flavor. Steak and salad or mashed potatoes are $15. 6–10 p.m.

Cocktails and Art Show

Stop by Modern Ink Gallery for cocktails and Kevin Davalos’s new exhibit. The artist uses classic cartoon characters to comment on consumerist and celebrity culture. There will also be a 360-degree photo booth available for visitors. 4–11 p.m.

Love Is Love LGBTQ+ Thursdays

Visit Bar 8 for their weekly LGBTQ night, with deals including a reverse Happy Hour and $5 shots to keep the party going all night long. 9 p.m.

Friday, January 13

LGBT+ Canvas Night

Clay Cup Studios in Galveston will host LGBT+ Canvas Night. Paint, sip, and have fun among new and old friends. LGBTQ community members, family, and allies are welcome. 7–9 p.m.

Delicious Fridays featuring Sasha Colby

Sasha Colby, a Season 15 contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be performing at South Beach Houston. There will be a meet-and-greet following the performance at 12:30 a.m.



Troy Montes Michie: Rock of Eye

The El Paso-born artist’s first solo museum exhibition brings together collages, drawings, sculptures, and installations that draw the contours of body and place, and is heavily informed by his experience growing up along the United States/Mexico border. Thru January 29

Saturday, January 14

New Jack City Live

Set to the soundtrack of some of the most popular films, New Jack City Live comes to the Hobby Center January 13 through 15. Experience classical theater storytelling of your favorite ’90s movies live on stage. 3 and 8 p.m.

“When I Think of Home”

Community Artists’ Collective showcases When I Think of Home, a solo exhibition by artist Morgan Newton, a Howard University alumna from Houston. Focusing on themes of self love, self actualization, and growth, Newton’s work “centers Black female figures as symbols for her life experiences in idealized, chromatic and, in some cases, fantastically celestial environments.” Showing through Feb. 4. 12–5 p.m.

Sunday, January 15

Chevron Houston Marathon

Come out and cheer on the dedicated runners at the Chevron Houston Marathon. Marathon starts at 7 a.m. downtown at Congress and Fannin.

Irene “The Alien” DuBois at ReBar

Irene “The Alien” DuBois from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 comes to ReBar’s stage for two special performances hosted by Blackberri with appearances by Kitanya Paris York, Teresa, and Jawakatema Davenport. Noon and 2 p.m.

MATCH Family Fun Day

Join MATCH for their annual family fun day with bounce houses, face painters, stilt walkers, and more. Food trucks will be available on site. Free and open to the public. 1–5 p.m.

Comedy Bath House: LGBTQ+ Comedy Showcase

The Secret Group hosts Comedy Bath House, showcasing LGBTQ comedians. The night is hosted by by Bob Morrissey, Drew Hollway, and Jamal Rahal. 8–10 p.m.

Bunnies on the Bayou presents Snow Bunnies

Bunnies on the Bayou brings you SNOW BUNNIES at ReBar, featuring Lexus Chandelier and DJ Drew G. All net proceeds from the event go to Bunnies on the Bayou, a volunteer-run LGBTQ nonprofit. 9 p.m.–2 a.m.



