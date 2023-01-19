Greater Houston LGBT Chamber presents the 3rd Thursday Breakfast – Community & ConnXions

On Thursday, January 19, members and guests of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce gathered at Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room for their inaugural 3rd Thursday Breakfast – Community & ConnXions. Making the event extra-meaningful this month, a representative from Chamber Corporate Partner HP was on hand to present Chamber Photographer and Community Icon, Dalton DeHart, with a suite of technology equipment to help him get back on his feet after the devastating fire that destroyed his condo during the holiday season.