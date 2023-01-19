Photos

Greater Houston LGBT Chamber presents the 3rd Thursday Breakfast – Community & ConnXions

January 19, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJanuary 19, 2023
34 Less than a minute

On Thursday, January 19, members and guests of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce gathered at Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room for their inaugural 3rd Thursday Breakfast – Community & ConnXions. Making the event extra-meaningful this month, a representative from Chamber Corporate Partner HP was on hand to present Chamber Photographer and Community Icon, Dalton DeHart, with a suite of technology equipment to help him get back on his feet after the devastating fire that destroyed his condo during the holiday season.

Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJanuary 19, 2023
34 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button