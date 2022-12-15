Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 15–18, 2022

Thursday, December 15

Celebrate a “jolly holiday” at Theatre Under the Stars’ Mary Poppins. Meet the cast and crew of Mary Poppins during the [email protected] after-show party featuring free bites, drink specials, and the chance to mingle with other LGBTQ theater-lovers. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Nutcracker Burlesque

Visit Rise Rooftop for a seductive take on a Christmas classic, performed by the Aphrodisi-Acts. Come early to shop from a selection of holiday vendors, grab a drink, and start the evening merry and bright with entertainment by pre-show performers. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

Houston Symphony’s Very Merry Pops

Houston Symphony presents Very Merry Pops through Dec. 18. N’Kenge, star of Broadway’s Motown: The Musical and Caroline, Or Change, joins the Symphony and Chorus for a festive concert featuring traditional carols, festive favorites, and plenty of yuletide cheer. 8 p.m.

Friday, December 16

The Nutcracker Out at the Ballet

Houston Ballet partners with OutSmart for their inaugural Out at the Ballet performance, featuring 25 percent off orchestra-level seats, a free drink, and a reception area where LGBTQ attendees can mingle before the performance as well as during intermission. The reception begins at 6:00 p.m. and curtain time is 7:30.

Naughty Christmas at Pearl Bar

Santa’s checking his list, and Pearl Bar Houston is checking theirs. Come in for a naughty Christmas celebration with DJ Raqqcity and special dance performances by Lady Torrestrial and Sexy Lexie L.A. $5 cover after 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 1st

Winter Onesie Party at Pearl Bar

Come decked out in your best onesie to Pearl Bar Houston for the chance to win a $250 cash prize for best onesie at midnight. Enjoy tracks by DJ Raqqcity all night. $5 cover after 9 p.m.

Fortuna: White Party

Wear white for good luck and visit Bauhaus for DNVRMX’s third annual White Party to celebrate the birthday of DNVRMX owner and DJ Marti Frieson. This year, they have partnered with White Party Palm Springs, a gay dance music festival that will be hosted in Houston in the spring, to kick off the festival with a night of DJs from around the globe. There will be chances to win door prizes throughout the night, including White Party Palm Springs tickets as well as tickets to Houston Pride 2023. 10 p.m.

Onyx Takeover at BUDDY’S

Onyx Lonestar presents Onyx Takeover at BUDDY’S Houston, with Jell-O shots, a 50/50 raffle, and a Jock the Halls contest. 10 p.m.

Rumors Christmas Show

Make your way to Seawall Boulevard in Galveston for a memorably festive night at Rumors’ Christmas Show, featuring host Dessie Love Blake, Monica Terrell, Muffy Blake Vanderbilt, and Iris Seymour. $5 cover for this holiday edition of The Rumor Report. Showtimes at 8:30 and 11 p.m.

Numbers Christmas Party

Numbers Nightclub wants to thank you this Christmas with a night of gift giveaways including the hottest electronics and appliances, a lifetime pass to Numbers, gift cards, as well as a special gift for everyone. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 18

Obscure Houston Oddities Market

Visit Numbers to shop an assortment of weird and unique Houston vendors ahead of the holiday season. There will be performances by local artists including Skabs the Clown, and there will be food trucks lined up outside. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. 1–8 p.m.

Bellaire Chanukah Festival and Concert

The Shul of Bellaire will host the 12th annual Bellaire Chanukah Festival, featuring a performance by Pardes Rock Band. Visit Bellaire Town Square for a musical menorah lighting, Chanukah crafts and activities, a dairy dinner buffet, face painting, latkes, and donuts for everyone. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children. 4 p.m.

Pearl Pet Photos

Join Santa and the Grinch at Pearl Bar Houston to take photos of your furry friends this holiday season. Photos are free for all guests, and all pets in attendance with receive free stockings. Happy Hour will run all day. 4–6 p.m.

