Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Christmas 2022 Edition

Thursday, December 22

(Real) Snow Days

A cold front blows through Texas, and the Children’s Museum has turned their courtyard into a wintry wonderland through Jan. 8. Playing in this snowy miracle is included with general admission to the museum during their opening hours.

Love is Love LGBTQ+ Thursdays

Visit Bar 8 for their weekly LGBTQ night with deals including a reverse happy hour and $5 shots to keep the party going all night long. 9 p.m.

Friday, December 23

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Performing Arts Houston combines a Broadway-style production with the art of circus performance in this annual holiday show at Jones Hall. With aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, acrobatics, and more, this show features original music, including fresh takes on favorite seasonal songs. Tickets start at $44. Various show times through Dec. 24.

Chanukah Shabbat & Latke Supper

Congregation Emanu El celebrates Chanukah with an all-ages service in their Barish Sanctuary with Chanukah-themed crafts and activities. Register in advance for the dinner. 6 p.m.

The Urban Nutcracker

Visit The Sugar Castle to watch The Urban Nutcracker for a new twist on a Christmas classic featuring African dance, modern dance, and ballet. Tickets start at $15. Doors open at 7 p.m., performance at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 24

Mary Poppins Closing Performance

Celebrate a “jolly holiday” at Theatre Under the Stars’ Mary Poppins while you have the chance. Performance begins at 2:00 p.m.

The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet presents The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. Catch this Christmas classic for its last weekend performance. Read OutSmart’s A Gay Man’s Guide to the Nutcracker featuring soloist Harper Watters. Tickets start at $30. 2 p.m.

Muslim/Jewish Christmas at Islamic Society of Greater Houston

Visit the Islamic Society of Greater Houston for an annual celebration that brings together Houston’s Jewish and Muslim communities as well as individuals of other faiths for an afternoon of understanding, discussion, and activities. This program will be presented in collaboration by Congregation Emanu El, Minaret Foundation, Houston Congregation for Reform Judaism, Congregation Beth Israel, and Congregation Shma Koleinu. 2 p.m.

Christmas Eve Party at Hamburger Mary’s

Visit Hamburger Mary’s for one of the city’s naughtiest Christmas Eve parties. Featuring Jell-O shots, Christmas decorations, and giveaways, come to mix and mingle at Hamburger Mary’s. Doors open at 10 p.m.

Santa’s Christmas at BUDDY’s

Visit BUDDY’s to see where you fall on the naughty or nice list and take a photo with the Santa Daddies and rock around the bar to the tunes of DJ Easton. Come and take advantage of all of the holiday drink specials. 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 25

Downtown Houston Photowalk

Join fellow photographers taking photos downtown while the streets are mostly empty for a chance to get stunning, middle of the street shots with a (hopefully) reduced risk of being run over. The walk starts at Market Street Square Park under the shelter near the restaurant there before making their way along the road downtown. Tickets are $2. 8 a.m.

30footFALL Christmas Show

For the first time since 2018, 30footFALL returns to Numbers Nightclub for their Christmas show. Enjoy punk rock and reggae artists from Houston throughout the night before 30footFALL takes the stage to close out a night to remember. 8 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)