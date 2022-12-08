Queer Things to Do in Houston, Dec. 8–11

THURSDAY, December 8

City Lights Downtown Magic

Yuletide season is here, and holiday lights are sparkling throughout Houston. Through Jan. 2, explore festive holiday villages throughout downtown that are featuring a hot-chocolate bar, holiday markets, roaming carolers, holiday treats, movie nights, plenty of photo opportunities, and more.

Houston miniFEST

Visit Warehouse Live for an evening of music, art, and community in a festival-style atmosphere. There will be local and touring musicians as well as visual artists. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and the music starts at 6.

ActOUT at What-a-Christmas

The Alley Theatre presents an adult holiday comedy by gender-fluid playwright and Houstonian Issac Gómez. In this twist on the Charles Dickens classic, you’ll meet Margot, a Tejana Scrooge working the overnight shift on Christmas Eve when her deceased best friend, Jackie Marley, appears to warn her of impending late-night visits by the attitude-adjustment spirits. Come early for the ActOUT pre-performance reception at 5:30 p.m.

Uncle Eb at the MATCH

Andrew Roblyer premieres his one-man queer sequel to A Christmas Carol at the MATCH. After his Uncle Ebeneezer’s death, Timothy “Tiny Tim” Cratchit returns home as an adult—but he’s definitely not feeling like it. That’s when things get …strange. 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, December 9

LGBTQ Board Game Night

Members of the Houston-area LGBTQ community and allies are welcome to join a tabletop board-game night at Coral Sword. All levels of gamers are encouraged to come and bring some of their favorite board games. 6 p.m.

Ripcord 40th Anniversary

Join Ripcord for a weekend of festivities ringing the bar’s 40th year in Montrose. Things kick off Friday night with “Ripcord short stories” at 9 p.m., where you’ll hear old-timers share their favorite Ripcord memories. Kinky Queens will take the stage alongside leather clubs and other local organizations, and there will be kink demonstrations throughout the night. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Read OutSmart’s Ripcord anniversary story here.

SATURDAY, December 10

Haus of Gingerbread

Show off your gingerbread-house artistic skills while supporting Montrose Grace Place and its outreach to vulnerable housing-insecure youth of all sexualities and genders. Compete in the gingerbread-house building competition alone, with friends and family, or just come to watch. Enjoy cocktails, beer, treats, complimentary food, and start your holiday shopping at the silent auction. 1 p.m.

Don We Now

Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church hosts a night of festive holiday music by Pride Chorus Houston. The annual concert also includes a silent auction of decorative wreaths made by Pride Chorus members. 7 p.m.

Krampus at Ripcord

Join Ripcord for Krampus, their annual mental-health awareness show. The night will kick off with fire dancers and a smash room at 9:00 p.m. with the Krampus show starting at 10 p.m. The event runs throughout the evening, with plenty of laughs and vital discussions about mental health. Meet Daddy Krampus himself at the 11:30 p.m. photo-op.

Naughty and Not-so-Nice Onesie Party

Arrive at ReBar in your most festive onesie, pajamas, or lingerie and be ready to dance your way to an early start on the holidays with NYC DJ Shane Marcus. Drink specials, bottle service, and VIP areas available.

SUNDAY, December 11

Holiday Shopping and Drag at Ripcord

Close out Ripcord’s 40th-anniversary weekend by doing some of your holiday shopping beginning at 5 p.m. Local vendors will be selling gifts for the holiday season, and there will be back-to-back Ultimate SnatchD drag performances at 6 and 7 p.m. And at 6:30 p.m., Ovary Action, a local abortion-care nonprofit, will make a brief presentation.

The Gay Agenda

The Riot presents The Gay Agenda, a night of laughs brought to you by Houston’s funniest LGBTQ comedians at Rudyard’s. This “very queer holiday special” is sure to have you laughing until you fall out of your seat during the burlesque performances, singing, and more. Tickets start at $12. 7 p.m.

Kinky Circus, Freakshow

Join the freakshow in a kinky circus to remember. Classic circus performances (fire eating and contortionists) are mixed with acts that have a kinky twist. Kinky Collective and Numbers nightclub present this evening supporting local circus performers. An artists’ market and culinary delights are also featured. Pre-sale tickets are $30. Doors open at 5 p.m., show begins at 6.

