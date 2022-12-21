Hundreds gathered at ReBar Houston for OutSmart’s 2022 Holiday Party. This year, we made the yuletide gay with a night of cocktails, dazzling door prizes, mingling with our family of friends and advertisers, and more.

David Alcorta and Dessert Gallery provided our guests with tasty treats. Throughout the evening, we also raised funds for Montrose Grace Place, an LGBTQ-affirming drop-in shelter for housing-insecure youth, and collected nonperishable food items for the Montrose Center’s HEB Emergency Pantry.