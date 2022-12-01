Leading with Love

580 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Angela Mercy may be a mild-mannered accountant by day, but at night this money-minded mama is focused on dollars for a different reason. She has built her entire career around raising charitable funds to support nonprofits throughout the community. Kindness is free, and she distributes it gratis both near and far. Read on to find out more about this big-hearted beauty.

Pronouns?

In drag: She/Her. Out of drag: He/Him.

Inner Avatar?

Oprah—inquisitive, compassionate,

and powerful.

Home town?

Crosby, Texas.

Drag birthday?

Valentine’s Day 2012

What got you interested in drag?

I would watch the charity drag shows back at Brazos River Bottom and wanted to get more involved in fundraising.

Describe your drag persona.

Kind, caring, happy, and energetic.

How did you choose your stage name?

I wanted a name that was a pun, but also reflected my intentions to do charity work. So I ended up with “Angel of Mercy.”

Any pageant titles under your belt?

I’m very proud that all of my titles have charity fundraising at their core. I have been Empress 31 of Houston with the Empire of the Royal Sovereign Imperial Court of the Single Star, Inc. (ERSICSS), Girl of Montrose 2016 for PWA Holiday Charities, a 2016 Miss Mint Julep honoree for Legacy Community Health, and most recently, Miss Tony’s Corner Pocket 2019–20.

Since this time of year is the season of giving, tell us about your interest in philanthropy.

From a very young age, I knew I was destined to serve and care for others. I’m grateful that I found an amazing avenue to accomplish fundraising while also having fun.

Do you have a few favorite charities that you support?

There are so many incredible charities in Houston, and I am fortunate enough to sit on the board of directors for two of them: PWA Holiday Charities, which helps those affected by HIV/AIDS during the holidays, and ERSICSS, which runs a scholarship fund, an emergency fund, and supports other local charities.

#TeamPopSong or #TeamBallad?

I personally perform for #teampopsong because I prefer upbeat numbers, but I produced a show this year called Battle of the Ballads, and it was incredible! The entire show was ballads, and we raised thousands of dollars for the Believe In A Dream Scholarship Fund. So there is no denying the power of #teamballad.

Have you ever had a defining moment in your life?

My most pivotal defining moment happened on March 9, 2020. That was the day I decided to give up alcohol. I’ve been sober for nearly three years, and it has changed my life for the better in every aspect. You can still enjoy the nightlife and support your local bars and bar staff if you are sober. There are more and more drinks these days without alcohol that you can enjoy while you’re out and about.

How would you describe Houston’s drag scene to a visitor?

The drag scene here is so incredibly diverse. You can find a show that fits exactly what you are looking for.

Where do you perform?

People can find me most often at Tony’s Corner Pocket or Barcode, but I perform at bars all across the city for charity events. I am at one, two, or sometimes three or more events each week. I always post on social media where I’ll be, so follow me and come support a show!

Follow Angela Mercy at facebook.com/angela.mercy.524 or instagram @angelamercy2012.